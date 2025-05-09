Seven Conference Teams Competing in NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Tournament, ACC Daily: May 9, 2025
The 2025 NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Tournament starts on Friday and teams are getting ready to start their quest to become national champions.
In total, 29 teams made the field with 15 automatic qualifiers from conference champions and 14 at-large bids.
Out of the 29 teams to make the cut, seven are from the ACC including three earning seeds.
UNC grabbed the No. 1 overall seed while Boston College got the No. 2 seed. With the placement, both teams get a first-round bye and automatically advance to the second round on Sunday as well as host.
The third team to earn a spot in the top eight seeds is Virginia, who is No. 5. Although the Cavaliers did not get a bye, they are hosting LIU on Friday afternoon at 3 p.m. ET.
As for the other conference teams to make the tournament, Clemson will take on Navy on Friday at 5 p.m. in the UNC Regional while Duke squares off against James Madison at 6 p.m. in the Virginia Regional.
Stanford will go up against Denver on Friday at 7 p.m. in the Florida Regional and Syracuse plays Brown on Friday at 4 p.m. ET in the Yale Regional.
The single-elimination format could potentially make for a couple of ACC second round games.
The winner of Clemson and Navy will play UNC on Sunday and the winner of Duke and James Madison will take on Virginia.
The first two rounds will be aired on ESPN+ while the quarterfinals and semifinals will be on ESPNU and the national championship on May 25 will be on ESPN.