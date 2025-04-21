Updated ACC Baseball Standings: Miami and NC State Surging Ahead of Tournament
ACC baseball is starting to have a lot of turn around and after this weekends slate of games, the conference could be witnessing the return of a former powerhouse as well as a strong new commer.
First, the Miami Hurricanes dominated No. 13 (now No. 24) Georgia Tech, sweeping the Yellow Jackets at home. The Canes have won nine of their last 11 and three series in a row. What has also helped in their All-American sophomore, Daniel Cuvet, has started to return to his freshman form, maybe even better now, like last season.
Another surging team in the ACC is NC State. Now ranked. No. 25 , the Wolfpack have also won their last three series, when a massive one against No. 3 Clemson in the winds. If the Wolfpack find a way to keep their streak alive, they will have a date with the Hurricanes in one of the most important series of the year in two weeks for the ACC.
Florida State and Clemson continue to reign at the top of the league while Georgia Tech falls after getting handled by the Canes.
ACC Baseball Standings (4/21)
1. Florida State (11-4, 29-7)
2. Clemson (13-5, 35-7)
3. NC State (12-6, 27-12)
4. Georgia Tech (14-7, 29-11)
5. North Carolina (13-8, 31-9)
6. Duke (12-9, 28-14)
7. Louisville (10-8, 28-11)
8. Virginia (9-9, 20-15)
9. Wake Forest (10-11, 26-15)
10. Virginia Tech (10-11, 25-15)
11. Miami (9-9, 23-17)
12. Boston College (9-12, 19-20)
13. Notre Dame (7-14, 20-17)
14. Stanford (6-15, 19-17)
15.California (6-15, 18-21)
16. Pitt (5-13, 18-19)