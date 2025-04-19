Boston College Baseball Earns Series Win Over Wake Forest
The Boston College Eagles (19-20, 9-12 ACC) baseball team earned a series victory over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (26-15, 10-11 ACC) after winning the rubber match 7-5 on Saturday afternoon.
The Eagles went up 2-0 in the top of the first inning. Designated hitter Kyle Wolff got them on the board with an RBI double and scored on a throwing error.
The Demon Deacons cut their deficit in half in the bottom half of the inning 2-1 on a sacrifice fly by third baseman Kade Lewis.
After a scoreless second, Boston College extended its lead in the third as the team plated a pair of runs to go up 4-1 on an RBI groundout from right fielder Jack Toomey and a solo home run by second baseman Adam Magpoc.
Wake Forest battled back from behind and scored four unanswered runs in the next four innings to gain its first lead of the day 5-4.
The Demon Deacons’ scoring started in the third on an RBI single by second baseman Dalton Wentz and continued in the fifth on an RBI single by first baseman Jack Winnay.
They capped off the stretch in the sixth, scoring two runs on a solo home run by left fielder Antonio Morales and an RBI single by Lewis.
Boston College quickly responded and regained the lead 6-5 on a two-RBI double by Wolff and added an insurance run in the eighth on a solo home run by first baseman Vince Cimini.
The blast gave the Eagles the 7-5 advantage.
Wake Forest had an opportunity to tie the game in the bottom of the eighth as the team placed two runners on base, but a strikeout by Winnay ended the inning with no damage done. Eagles closer Joey Ryan recorded the strikeout.
Eric Schroeder started on the mound for Boston College. In his short outing, the senior went one inning and allowed two hits, one run (unearned), and walked one batter.
John Kwiatkowski, Gavin Soares, Tyler Mudd, Kyle Kipp, and AJ Colarusso joined Ryan out of the bullpen.
With the win, the Eagles take the series after they dropped the opening game 5-4 on Thursday night and won the middle game 7-4 on Friday night.
The series win marks the Eagles first against the Demon Deacons since 2017.
Next up, Boston College returns home to take on the UMass Lowell River Hawks on Wednesday afternoon for the second time this season. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. ET on ACCNX.