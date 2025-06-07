BC Bulletin

A Look at Roster Limits for Boston College After House v NCAA Settlement

Which sports benefited the most and least with the new settlement that was approved on Friday night?

Kim Rankin

Boston College Baseball (BCBirdball) via X

On Friday night, Judge Claudia Wilken approved the House v. NCAA Settlement, a landmark decision that will give schools the opportunity to pay players, put roster limits in place, and more. 

One of the biggest aspects of the settlement is the limit to rosters starting in the 2025-26 school year. 

Most programs will have a substantial increase in scholarships, but the settlement places a restriction on the amount of players allowed to be on a roster. 

“Together the NCAA, the defendant conferences and the Division I membership have identified the existing NCAA rules that must change to reflect the settlement,” said NCAA president Charlie Baker in an open letter on Friday night. “These include replacing scholarship limits with roster limits — a change that will enable schools to vastly increase the scholarship opportunities student-athletes receive and potentially double the number of athletics scholarships made available to women.”

Boston College Sport

Old Scholarship Limit

New Scholarship Limit

Potential Increase in Scholarships

Baseball

11.7

34

22.3

Men's Basketball

13

155

2

Women's Basketball

15

15

0

Men's Cross Country

5

17

12

Women's Cross Country

6

17

11

Men's Fencing

4.5

24

19.5

Women's Fencing

5

24

19

Women's Field Hockey

12

27

15

Football

85

105

20

Men's Golf

4.5

9

4.5

Women's Golf

6

9

3

Men's Hockey

18

26

8

Women's Hockey

18

26

8

Men's Track & Field

12.6

45

35.4

Women's Track & Field

18

45

27

Women's Lacrosse

12

38

26

Women's Rowing

20

68

40

Men's Skiing

6.3

16

9.7

Women's Skiing

7

16

9.7

Men's Soccer

9.9

28

18.1

Women's Soccer

14

28

14

Softball

12

25

13

Men's Swimming & Diving

9.9

30

20.1

Women's Swimming & Diving

14

30

16

Men's Tennis

4.5

10

5.5

Women's Tennis

8

10

2

Women's Volleyball

12

18

6

The most impactful change in the core sports came on the diamond. Boston College baseball, along with other schools, can now have 34 scholarship players, a 22.3 increase from the original 11.7. Softball also saw a decent increase to 25 from 12, a 13-scholarship jump. 

Football also had a significant change from 85 scholarships to 105, a change of 20. 

Both Eagles men’s and women’s hockey will also have an increase in scholarships from 18 to 26, an increase of eight. 

There are a couple of programs however, that had very slim changes in the settlement, if any. 

Men’s basketball and women’s tennis both had a narrow increase of two with basketball jumping from 13 to 15 and tennis going from eight to 10. Women’s golf also had a slim change from six to nine, a change of three. 

Women’s basketball did not see a change, keeping its original scholarship limit of 15. 

Published |Modified
