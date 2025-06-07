A Look at Roster Limits for Boston College After House v NCAA Settlement
On Friday night, Judge Claudia Wilken approved the House v. NCAA Settlement, a landmark decision that will give schools the opportunity to pay players, put roster limits in place, and more.
One of the biggest aspects of the settlement is the limit to rosters starting in the 2025-26 school year.
Most programs will have a substantial increase in scholarships, but the settlement places a restriction on the amount of players allowed to be on a roster.
“Together the NCAA, the defendant conferences and the Division I membership have identified the existing NCAA rules that must change to reflect the settlement,” said NCAA president Charlie Baker in an open letter on Friday night. “These include replacing scholarship limits with roster limits — a change that will enable schools to vastly increase the scholarship opportunities student-athletes receive and potentially double the number of athletics scholarships made available to women.”
Boston College Sport
Old Scholarship Limit
New Scholarship Limit
Potential Increase in Scholarships
Baseball
11.7
34
22.3
Men's Basketball
13
155
2
Women's Basketball
15
15
0
Men's Cross Country
5
17
12
Women's Cross Country
6
17
11
Men's Fencing
4.5
24
19.5
Women's Fencing
5
24
19
Women's Field Hockey
12
27
15
Football
85
105
20
Men's Golf
4.5
9
4.5
Women's Golf
6
9
3
Men's Hockey
18
26
8
Women's Hockey
18
26
8
Men's Track & Field
12.6
45
35.4
Women's Track & Field
18
45
27
Women's Lacrosse
12
38
26
Women's Rowing
20
68
40
Men's Skiing
6.3
16
9.7
Women's Skiing
7
16
9.7
Men's Soccer
9.9
28
18.1
Women's Soccer
14
28
14
Softball
12
25
13
Men's Swimming & Diving
9.9
30
20.1
Women's Swimming & Diving
14
30
16
Men's Tennis
4.5
10
5.5
Women's Tennis
8
10
2
Women's Volleyball
12
18
6
The most impactful change in the core sports came on the diamond. Boston College baseball, along with other schools, can now have 34 scholarship players, a 22.3 increase from the original 11.7. Softball also saw a decent increase to 25 from 12, a 13-scholarship jump.
Football also had a significant change from 85 scholarships to 105, a change of 20.
Both Eagles men’s and women’s hockey will also have an increase in scholarships from 18 to 26, an increase of eight.
There are a couple of programs however, that had very slim changes in the settlement, if any.
Men’s basketball and women’s tennis both had a narrow increase of two with basketball jumping from 13 to 15 and tennis going from eight to 10. Women’s golf also had a slim change from six to nine, a change of three.
Women’s basketball did not see a change, keeping its original scholarship limit of 15.