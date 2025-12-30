Boston College Football Freshman Defensive Back Entering Transfer Portal
In this story:
Boston College football defensive back Omarion Davis is entering the transfer portal.
The news was first reported by CBS Sports national college football senior reporter Matt Zenitz and Davis confirmed the report on his personal social media accounts.
“Boston College freshman safety Omarion Davis (@DavisOmarion15) is entering the transfer portal, a source tells @CBSSports,” said Zenitz via X. “As a true freshman this season, played in all 12 games for BC and made two starts. Finished the season with 13 tackles, including six tackles vs. Clemson.”
Davis played one season on the Heights. In 2025, he appeared in 12 games for the Eagles, which included two starts, and tallied 13 total tackles (eight solo and five assisted) as well as a quarterback hit.
The Charlotte, N.C., native was a three-star recruit from the class of 2025. He ranked No. 1,072 nationally, No. 95 in safeties, and No. 25 in the state of S.C., according to 247Sports Composite. He is a product of Indian Land High School in Fort Mill, S.C.
Davis was one of 27 players to sign to the Eagles’ ‘25 class.
“Omarion is another guy that’s a versatile safety,” said O’Brien on Davis in 2024. “He does it all on the football field. Very, very instinctive player. Smart player. Can play down in the box. Excellent tackler. Can play man-to-man coverage. Can play in the deep part of the field. Also [can] return kicks… Another really dynamic athlete for us at Boston College.”
The freshman is the 19th transfer portal loss for Boston College this offseason.
He joins defensive end Jayden Fry, offensive lineman Eryx Daugherty, tight end Ty Lockwood, wide receiver Reed Harris, running back Turbo Richard, defensive lineman Edwin Kolenge, tight end Stevie Amar Jr., wide receiver Cedric Lott Jr., defensive lineman Ty Clemons, offensive lineman Jack Funke, wide receiver/running back Datrell Jones, defensive back Ashton McShane, linebacker Daveon “Bam” Crouch, linebacker Jason Hewlett Jr., defensive lineman Sterling Sanders, quarterback Dylan Lonergan, offensive lineman Jadon Lafontant, and wide receiver Nate Johnson III.
Former Eagles tight end Matt Ragan, who played for the team from 2022-24, is also entering the portal.
The transfer portal window officially opens on Jan. 2, 2026, and closes on Jan. 16.
2025 Boston College Football Transfer Portal Losses:
- TE Ty Lockwood
- DB Ashton McShane
- LB Daveon “Bam Crouch
- DL Edwin Kolenge
- WR Reed Harris
- RB Turbo Richard
- TE Stevie Amar Jr.
- WR Cedric Lott Jr.
- DL Ty Clemons
- OL Jack Funke
- WR/RB Datrell Jones
- LB Jason Hewlett Jr.
- QB Dylan Lonergan
- DL Sterling Sanders
- OL Jadon Lafontant
- WR Nate Johnson III
- OL Eryx Daugherty
- DE Jayden Fry
- DB Omarion Davis
- TE Matt Ragan (former player, 2022-24)
Read More:
Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.Follow kmrankin1