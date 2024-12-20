A Look Back at the 2017 Pinstripe Bowl, The Rundown: December 20, 2024
In a slow week as far as scheduled contests go, it's sometimes fitting to look back at certain games either with fondness or humor. Today, there may be both, as we look back at the 2017 Pinstripe Bowl between Boston College and the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Steve Addazio was coaching Boston College at the time, and although Boston College wound up losing by a touchdown, the game stands out for other reasons.
The first thing fans have to understand is where the Pinstripe Bowl is played - Yankee Stadium. This is not a football friendly facility. Additionally, the weather in New York during the Winter is known to get a bit cold (shocker, I know). Players in the 2017 game found that out the hard way.
If Darius Wade flashbacks aren't your thing, don't check out the box score to that one, but just know that throwing it around the yard couldn't have been easy given the circumstances. More than likely, those circumstances will be pretty similar when Boston College takes the field against Nebraska on Dec. 28.
Today's Schedule:
- Women's Basketball vs. Central Connecticut State | 12 p.m. ET | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
- No games were scheduled for Wednesday, Dec.19.
Countdown to Boston College baseball’s season opener:
56 days
Did You Notice?
- Boston College picked up a transfer from one of the highest ranked FCS Edge Rushers yesterday.
- O'Brien and company continued to hammer the lower level recruiting trail yesterday with the addition of Merrimack OT Amir Johnson.
- Donovan Ezeiruaku became the first consensus All-American for Boston College since 2013 this week. Another Eagle should be headed to the professional ranks in short order.
Special Media:
Check us out on…
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BostonCollegeSI
- Facebook: Boston College Eagles on SI
- YouTube: Boston College Eagles on SI
- Threads: @BostonCollegeOnSI
- Bluesky: @BostonCollegeOnSI.bsky.social