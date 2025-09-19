ACC Play Begins for BC Women's Soccer: The Rundown
BC Women's Soccer opened their ACC campaign at home against Pittsburgh on Thu. Sept, 18 at 7:00 p.m. ET, dropping the game 2-1.
The Eagles have played in eight matches so far this season, with an overall record of 4-1-3. BC is unbeaten in home games, with three wins and two draws. They opened their season with consecutive four-goal games, taking down Stonehill (4-1) in the opener and Fairleigh Dickinson (4-0) in their second match.
BC went winless in their next two games, producing a scoreless 0-0 draw at home against Cornell then falling 0-1 against Illinois for their first and only loss of the season. The Eagles rebounded strong, taking their biggest victory of the season with a 6-1 dismantling of UAlbany.
Colgate held the Eagles to another scoreless draw before BC took a strong win over UMass, 3-0. BC were held to their third scoreless draw of the year in their last outing against St. John's on Sunday, Sept. 14.
The squad has been led by junior forward Sophie Reale, who had produced a team-high six goals. Milla Lee, Sophia Lowenberg, and Emily Mara trail behind with three goals apiece. Bella Douglas has recorded a team-high three assists.
The Eagles dropped their first ACC game of the season against Pittsburgh by a score of 2-1. Sophie Reale added another goal in the 48th minute, but it was not enough.
Here is The Rundown for Friday, September 19:
Friday's Schedule:
Field Hockey: vs. No. 3 Virginia at 5 p.m. EST |Watch on ACCNX | Live Stats
Men's Soccer: vs. No. 2 NC State at 7 p.m. EST |Watch on ACCNX | Live Stats
Volleyball: vs. Stonehill at 7 p.m. EST |Watch on ACCNX | Live Stats
Thursday's Results:
Women's Soccer: Pittsburgh 2, Boston College 1
Volleyball: Boston College 3, Harvard 1
Countdown to Boston College men's hockey season opener:
13 days.
Did You Notice?
- 36 former BC hockey players have been selected to attend NHL training camps. Notable are frontline stars Cutter Gauthier, Will Smith, and Ryan Leonard.
- BC Baseball have begun their preseason preparations. The team is looking to rebound after last year’s 28-29 season.
- BC Football recognized a number of student-athletes for their achievements off of the field.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
“Welles was just 24 years old, with a broad smile and a bright future. He worked in the South Tower on the 104th floor. He had a big laugh, a joy of life and dreams of seeing the world.”
- Former President Barack Obama on Welles Crowther
