Alumni Stadium Sells Out For Boston College’s Game Against Syracuse, The Rundown: November 10, 2024

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.

Nov 9, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Grayson James (14) celebrates with tight end Jeremiah Franklin (17) after a touchdown against the Syracuse Orange during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
The Boston College Eagles football team snapped its three-game losing streak with a 37-31 win over the Syracuse Orange on Saturday.

The team got one step closer to bowl eligibility in front of a packed house.

Alumni Stadium recorded 44,500 fans in attendance which was the 40th all-time sellout since 1994 and the second of the season.

Today’s Schedule:

  • Women's Tennis: Boston College at ITA Sectionals East Championships | Chapel Hill, N.C. 
  • Men's Tennis: Boston College at ITA Sectionals

Eagles Results:

  • Women’s Hockey: No. 13 Boston College 5, Maine 1.

Countdown to Boston College baseball’s season opener:

96 days.

Did You Notice?

  • The Voce and Gaudreau families were in attendance for Boston College’s game against Maine on Friday night and each family dropped the puck prior to the start of the game.
  • Boston College Athletics shares photos from the Class of 2024 Varsity Club Hall of Fame induction.
  • Three Boston College field hockey players were named to the ACC All-Tournament Team.

On This Day in Boston College Eagles History:

November 10, 1962: Jim McGowan retuned two interceptions for touchdown to help lead a 42-13 victory over Texas Tech.

November 10, 1937: Hockey standout Bill Daley was born in Wellesley, Mass.

November 10, 1980: Former pro basketball player Troy Bell was born in Minneapolis, Minn.

Special Media:

KIM RANKIN

