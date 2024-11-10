Alumni Stadium Sells Out For Boston College’s Game Against Syracuse, The Rundown: November 10, 2024
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.
The Boston College Eagles football team snapped its three-game losing streak with a 37-31 win over the Syracuse Orange on Saturday.
The team got one step closer to bowl eligibility in front of a packed house.
Alumni Stadium recorded 44,500 fans in attendance which was the 40th all-time sellout since 1994 and the second of the season.
Today’s Schedule:
- Women's Tennis: Boston College at ITA Sectionals East Championships | Chapel Hill, N.C.
- Men's Tennis: Boston College at ITA Sectionals
- Men’s Hockey: No. 2 Boston College vs. No. 5 Maine | 1 p.m. ET | ESPN+ | Live Video | Live Audio | Live Stats
- Volleyball: Boston College vs. No. 4 Louisville | 1 p.m. ET | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
- Football: Boston College 37, Syracuse 31.
- Women’s Hockey: No. 13 Boston College 5, Maine 1.
Countdown to Boston College baseball’s season opener:
96 days.
Did You Notice?
- The Voce and Gaudreau families were in attendance for Boston College’s game against Maine on Friday night and each family dropped the puck prior to the start of the game.
- Boston College Athletics shares photos from the Class of 2024 Varsity Club Hall of Fame induction.
- Three Boston College field hockey players were named to the ACC All-Tournament Team.
On This Day in Boston College Eagles History:
November 10, 1962: Jim McGowan retuned two interceptions for touchdown to help lead a 42-13 victory over Texas Tech.
November 10, 1937: Hockey standout Bill Daley was born in Wellesley, Mass.
November 10, 1980: Former pro basketball player Troy Bell was born in Minneapolis, Minn.
Special Media:
