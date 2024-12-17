Assessing The Start of Boston College Men’s Basketball’s Season, The Rundown: December 17, 2024

Boston College Lands A TE In The Portal!!!



TE Zeke Moore Has Announced His Commitment To Boston College



Moore Has 18 Rec, 76 Yds & 2 TDs Over The Past 2 Seasons For FAU



Moore Is A Good Blocking TE As Be Appeared In 319 Blocking Snaps Allowing Only 3 Pressures & 0 Sacks!… pic.twitter.com/q4U9ZoAIDn