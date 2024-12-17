Assessing The Start of Boston College Men’s Basketball’s Season, The Rundown: December 17, 2024
11 games into the 2024-25 season, the Boston College men's basketball team moved to 7-4 after a narrow 73-69 win against the Stonehill Skyhawks at Conte Forum on Sunday afternoon.
The win snapped a three game skid for the Eagles ahead of this Saturday as conference play continues.
On the surface, given the turnover and changes from this past offseason with this roster, 7-4 seems like a fairly successful out of conference period, however a deeper dive to how things have shaped out appears bleaker than the record may appear.
Of the eleven games they have played so far, nine were against mid-major opponents with their two games against power six teams resulting in a loss.
In those two matchups, versus the South Carolina Gamecocks and conference-rival Wake Forest Demon Deacons, BC scored a total of 117 points while shooting 35-percent from the field and 30-percent from three in the back-to-back contests.
This has been the overall issue for Earl Grant's squad, their deplorable efficiency at times on offense has led to them placing 16th overall in scoring and 17th in assists per game out of 18 teams in the ACC through their first 11 games.
This has come against what is rated the 237th hardest non-conference schedule in the country, not exactly encouraging numbers going into the thick of their conference schedule.
The bright spots for this team come in their solid defensive numbers and overall potential offensively along with projections of what their offense could become upon increased experience playing with one another.
Defensively, the Eagles have held opponents under 75 points in all but two games and have had more than solid wing play at times offensively.
Currently, three players average above double figures, sophomores Donald Hand Jr., and Elijah Strong as well as graduate Chad Venning, and this encapsulates the main strength of this team - they are best at the forward spots.
If this team wants to have any success in conference this season, they will have to feature their young wings in Hand and Strong as the focal point of their offense.
Failure to do so could result in another lost season for the Eagles more than 100 games into Earl Grant's tenure.
Today’s Schedule:
No games scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 17.
Eagles Results:
No games scheduled on Monday, Dec. 16.
Countdown to Boston College baseball’s season opener:
59 days.
Did You Notice?
- Star defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku was named an Associated Press 1st First-Team All-American after his record setting season.
- BC landed transfer tight end Zeke Moore from FAU
- BC women’s basketball guard T'Yana Todd is the nations current leader in three-point percentage on over four attempts a game. Definitely something to keep an eye on.
