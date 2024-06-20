BC Football Lands 17th Commitment for 2025 Class; The Rundown: June 20, 2024
The Boston College football recruiting team continued to build on its recent success as 2025 three-star cornerback Ashton Cunningham committed to the Eagles on Wednesday.
The 5-foot-11, 155-pounder from Union High School in Tulsa, Okla. received an offer from BC on April 29 and took an official visit five days ago.
Cunningham is the third defensive back commit in the Eagles' class but there are a couple of players listed as "athletes" that may also play in the secondary.
The rising senior is the 17th commitment for Boston College’s class of 2025. He joins quarterback Shaker Reisig, defensive lineman Micah Amedee, athletes T.J. Green, Bryce Lewis, Nolan James, Nedrick Boldin, and Marcelous Townsend, EDGE Israel Oladipupo, wide receiver Semaj Fleming, linebackers Zacari Thomas and Griffin Collins, cornerback Njita SInkala, running back Mehki Dodd, safety Omarion Davis, defensive back Rae Sykes Jr., and offensive lineman Robert Smith.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
74 days.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College lacrosse senior defender Syndey Scales was named the 2024 ACC Women's Lacrosse Scholar Athlete of the Year. 15 total players were named to the All-Academic Team on Wednesday. Eleven of the honorees are on the list for at least a second time, including Belle Smith, who joins Scales as a four-time member.
- 2026 defensive lineman Jermaine Kinsler, 2026 athlete Charlie Hanafin, 2026 wide receiver Kieghlin Hicks, 2027 quarterback Kamden Lopati, 2028 cornerback Phoenix Evans and 2028 defensive lineman Jayden Beckley received offers from BC football.
- 2026 tight end/defensive end Colin Laurence enjoyed his visit to BC.
Special Media:
Check out our…
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BCCentralSI
- Facebook: BCCentral on SI