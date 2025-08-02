Which BC Football Player got Snubbed in the Preseason All-ACC Selections: The Rundown
On Thursday, the Atlantic Coast Conference released its selections for the 2025 All-ACC Preseason Football Team, chosen by the 183 media members who attended the 2025 ACC Football Kickoff event in Charlotte, N.C. last week.
Only nine of the 17 member institutions from the conference were featured on the list, and out of 24 players, 11 are on the Clemson Tigers’ football roster.
One reason for this disparity is the location of the event.
Since the 2025 ACC Football Kickoff event took place in Charlotte, where the ACC’s headquarters are, media who were able to travel to the site of ACC Football Kickoff primarily came from surrounding states—South Carolina, Georgia, Kentucky and even Florida, to list some examples.
Teams from the Northern portion of the Atlantic Coast, however, had far fewer local media members in attendance, especially for Boston College, Syracuse, Pittsburgh and Virginia.
Regardless of who was able to attend the event, there is another reason why the media’s selections for the All-ACC Preseason Football Team did not necessarily reflect the true slate of the ACC’s best football talent: recency bias.
Since Clemson won the ACC in 2024 and is returning its star quarterback, Cade Klubnik, a proven signal caller and Heisman-Trophy candidate who was selected as the 2025 Preseason ACC Player of the Year as well, the selection committee was arguably more inclined to vote for additional Clemson players.
Since Clemson’s football program is viewed as the most recent example of success in the conference, there is recency bias attached to the votes deeper in the ballot.
The BC Eagles’ football program, along with some other institutions, undoubtedly received the short end of the stick in this sense.
For instance, Clemson’s Blake Miller received an equal amount of votes as Miami’s Francis Mauigoa for the offensive tackle selection—99 each—which is fair due to the fact that both are viewed as potential first-round selections in the 2026 National Football League Draft.
But Clemson ended up with an offensive guard and center in the All-ACC Preseason Team as well, which makes it seem like the Tigers’ offensive line as a unit was favored in the selection process in comparison to individual players with less sheer talent around them who deserved it more.
In 2023, BC offensive tackle Logan Taylor played his first season in Chestnut Hill, Mass. at tackle, starting all 13 games and earning a 71.9 offensive grade from PFF with a 97.1 efficiency rate. He earned an All-ACC Honorable Mention nod that year as well.
In 2024, however, Taylor transitioned from playing tackle to guard and accumulated even more success, including a second straight All-ACC Honorable Mention nod.
Taylor seamlessly went from one position on the line to another—a switch which requires a completely different skillset and set of fundamentals—and showed that he could do either while not lessening his success rate.
At 6-foot-7, 310 pounds, there is no doubt that Taylor will be sought after by NFL franchises in the 2026 NFL Draft. He possesses both the physical makeup of a pro-caliber player and does whatever is best for the team, regardless of the position.
Instead, another Tiger received more votes than Taylor—Walker Parks—all because of the fact that Clemson’s quarterback and players like Miller make the rest of the unit play to a higher standard than they would on an individual basis. This is why tape matters more than team results in the NFL Draft process—that is how diamonds in the rough are discovered.
That isn’t to say that the remainder of BC’s offensive linemen are incapable of playing at Taylor’s level. It just shows how recent success measures into the media’s decisions, more likely than not.
Today’s Schedule:
No games are scheduled for Saturday, August 2.
Eagles Results:
No games were scheduled for Friday, August 1.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
28 days.
Did You Notice?
- Former BC offensive linemen Christian Mahogany and Zion Johnson both saw playing time in the first NFL preseason game of the year, the 2025 Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio.
- BC football running back Alex Broome was named to the 2025 Allstate Wuerffel Trophy Watchlist, college football's premier award for community service.
- The 2025-26 recruiting cycle for college hockey opened up on Friday, marking the first chance for 2009-born skaters to verbally commit to NCAA hockey programs. Boston College men's hockey has just one verbal commit in the class so far, but that could change in the coming weeks.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
“Really got along with my teammates. Most of us are in group chats to this day. Friendships with them will last a lifetime. Also, coaches were straight forward. Looking back on that, I appreciate it.”
- Troy Bell
