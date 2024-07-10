BC Hockey Opens Up About the Passing of Tony Voce, The Rundown: July 10, 2024
Former Boston College hockey player Tony Voce passed away at the age of 43 on Monday.
Voce spent four seasons with the Eagles (2000-04) where he appeared in 159 games and recorded 90 goals and 77 assists for 167 points and 209 penalty minutes.
The BC men's hockey team delivered a message regarding the passing of Voce on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Tuesday:
"It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that Boston College Hockey learned of the passing of Tony Voce.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, his friends and teammates."
"Tony graduated from Boston College in 2004, and was a First Team All-American and Hobey Baker Finalist as a senior, a member for the 2001 National Championship team and a 2022 inductee to the BC Varsity Club Hall of Fame."
"Tony was more than just a fierce competitor on the ice, he was beloved by his teammates and had the ability to light up the room with his smile and infectious laugh."
After his college career, Voce signed with his hometown team, the Philadelphia Flyers, after going undrafted and played on the Philadelphia Phantoms (2004-07). During that time frame, he appeared in 181 games and tallied 58 goals and 57 assists for 115 points as well as 253 penalty minutes and won the 2004-05 Calder Cup Championship.
Voce spent a brief period with the Grand Rapids Griffins from 2006-07 where he saw time in 25 games and tallied four goals and six assists for ten points and 37 penalty minutes.
Other stints in his professional career include the DEL’s Wolfsburg Grizzly Adams in Germany and SM-Iiiga’s Ilves Tampere in Finland (2007-08), Austria’s Graz EC, and the ECHL’s Ontario Reign (2009-10). In total, Voce appeared in 110 games and tallied 38 goals and 34 assists for 72 points and 159 penalty minutes.
Voce was inducted into the Varsity Club Hall of Fame in 2022.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
54 days.
Did You Notice?
- Women's lacrosse standouts Ryan Smith and Becky Browndorf each provided "thank you" messages to Boston College
Smith: "The opportunity to play lacrosse at BC changed my life in an unimaginable way. I'm forever grateful to my coaches and teammates for the memories that will last a lifetime."
Browndorf: "My experience at BC was more than I could have ever hoped for. I made the best relationships and memories with my teammates, coaches, and support staff. No amount of thank you's will ever be enough."
- Boston College football legend Doug Flutie spoke about his famous 1984 "Hail Flutie" pass against Miami on Julian Edelman's "Games with Names" podcast.
- Boston College announced its 2024 schedule for the upcoming fall season.
- Four-star wide receiver Brayden Robinson received an offer from Boston College.
