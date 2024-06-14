BC Lacrosse Commit Kelly Blake Helps Team to State Title, The Rundown: June 14, 2024
The Massachusetts girls lacrosse state championship games were played on Thursday throughout the state.
In Division 3, the Medfield High Warriors won the championship over No. 2 Newburyport 14-10 to capture its first title since 2022.
Kelly Blake, a senior captain on the Medfield team and Boston College lacrosse commit, recorded three goals and three assists to help the Warriors to a victory which included the first goal of the contest that came 35 seconds into the game.
“I’m just so happy to end my senior season like this with such amazing girls,” said Blake to Boston Herald’s Brendan Connelly. “Such amazing coaches. [Newburyport was] a really good, competitive team, so I give them a lot of credit. But at the end, I think we just wanted it more. We fought harder than they did, and came out with the right result.”
Blake announced her commitment to the Eagles in Sept. of 2022 and officially signed her letter of intent in Nov. of 2023.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
80 days.
Did You Notice?
- Former Boston College men’s basketball forward Jared Dudley is coaching in the 2024 NBA Finals as an assistant coach for the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavs are currently down 0-3 in the best-of-seven series and will try to keep their season alive on Friday night as they take on the Boston Celtics in Game 4.
- The Boston College football program held a clinic on Wednesday in partnership with the Beautiful Lives Project called the Field of Dreams event which gave individuals with disabilities an opportunity to do team drills, meet the players and coaches, and more.
- Class of 2027 defensive back Ryan Wooten Jr., received an offer from Boston College on Wednesday.
