BC Men's Basketball Roster and Numbers Finalized: The Rundown
With just over a month before BC men's basketball plays its opening exhibition game against UConn, the hype is starting to pick up. The two teams will kick off their seasons at the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Exhibition on Friday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.
The official 2025-26 Boston College men's basketball roster was posted on social media on Thursday, with seven new players taking jersey numbers. They join eight returners, headlined by star guard Donald Hand Jr.
Here's a look at the official 2025-26 BC Men's Basketball roster:
Here's The Rundown for Friday September 5, 2025:
Friday's Schedule:
Field Hockey: vs. No. 4 Maryland at 3 p.m. ET, Durham N.C. |Preview|Watch on ACCNX|Live Stats
Thursday's Results:
Women's Soccer: Boston College 0, Colgate 0
Countdown to Boston College men's basketball's season opener:
38 days.
Did You Notice?
- BC Football released a six-minute long video from Saturday's win over Fordham, covering the sights and sounds from the day. Notable is bits of head coach Bill O'Brien's pregame speech to hype up the team for the season opener.
- Ahead of the NFL kicking off on Thursday night with the Philadelphia Eagles taking on the Dallas Cowboys, BC Football released a graphic detailing the current BC alums in the gridiron. Legendary running back AJ Dillon (Philadelphia), 2025 fifth-round pick Drew Kendall (Philadelphia), and second-round pick Donovan Ezeiruaku (Dallas) will open the season on Thursday.
- Boston College women's basketball showcased their offseason work. The Eagles will also open their season with an exhibition match against UConn on Monday, Oct. 13.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
“I had to sacrifice myself for the team and say, okay, well, I have to minimize my scoring and look at how I can become a play maker and really get these guys involved, and things began to start to happen. And I think because of that, because every year that you're in the league, they draft point guards, two, three, four of them, so when they come in, they're hungry. These guys done play college and they're looking at you like, look, they brought me in here to take your job. So every year you had to battle.”
- John Bagley
