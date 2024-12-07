BC Bulletin

BirdBall Announces Date For Baseball Night in Boston, The Rundown: December 7, 2024

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.

Kim Rankin

Boston College Baseball (BCBirdBall) via X

The Boston College baseball team has announced its 2025 Baseball Night in Boston.

The annual preseason event will take place on Jan. 23 from 7-10 p.m. ET at Fenway Park.

The night will feature a live auction and two receptions with guest speakers and head coach Todd Interdonato.

Today’s Schedule:

  • Swimming & Diving: Boston College in U.S. Open | Greensboro, N.C. | 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET. | Peacock (Finals)
  • Track & Field: Boston College at Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener | Boston, Mass. | 10:15 a.m. ET | FloTrack | Live Video | Live Stats
  • Track & Field: Boston College at New Balance Early Bird Invite | Boston, Mass. | 9 a.m. ET | Live Stats

Eagles Results:

  • Women’s Hockey: Holy Cross 2, No. 10 Boston College 1.

Countdown to Boston College baseball’s season opener:

69 days.

Did You Notice?

  • Former Boston College and current Green Bay Packers linebacker Isaiah McDuffie tallied 15 total tackles (four solo and 11 assisted) in the Packers 34-31 loss to the Detroit Lions on Thursday night.
  • The Boston College men’s basketball team shared a video of its road trip to Winston-Salem, N.C., ahead of the Eagles matchup with Wake Forest on Saturday.
  • The UMass Lowell men’s hockey team honored Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau during its game against Boston College on Friday night.

Special Media: 

Check us out on…

Published
Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Home/All Things BC