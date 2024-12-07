BirdBall Announces Date For Baseball Night in Boston, The Rundown: December 7, 2024
The Boston College baseball team has announced its 2025 Baseball Night in Boston.
The annual preseason event will take place on Jan. 23 from 7-10 p.m. ET at Fenway Park.
The night will feature a live auction and two receptions with guest speakers and head coach Todd Interdonato.
Today’s Schedule:
- Swimming & Diving: Boston College in U.S. Open | Greensboro, N.C. | 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET. | Peacock (Finals)
- Men’s Basketball: Boston College at Wake Forest | noon ET | ACC Network | Live Video | Live Audio | Live Stats
- Track & Field: Boston College at Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener | Boston, Mass. | 10:15 a.m. ET | FloTrack | Live Video | Live Stats
- Track & Field: Boston College at New Balance Early Bird Invite | Boston, Mass. | 9 a.m. ET | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
- Men’s Hockey: No. 3 Boston College 3, No. 14 UMass Lowell 3.
- Women’s Hockey: Holy Cross 2, No. 10 Boston College 1.
Countdown to Boston College baseball’s season opener:
69 days.
Did You Notice?
- Former Boston College and current Green Bay Packers linebacker Isaiah McDuffie tallied 15 total tackles (four solo and 11 assisted) in the Packers 34-31 loss to the Detroit Lions on Thursday night.
- The Boston College men’s basketball team shared a video of its road trip to Winston-Salem, N.C., ahead of the Eagles matchup with Wake Forest on Saturday.
- The UMass Lowell men’s hockey team honored Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau during its game against Boston College on Friday night.
Special Media:
