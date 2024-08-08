Boston College Alum Erika Reineke Finishes Ninth in Women’s Dinghy, The Rundown: August 8, 2024
Boston College alumnus Erika Reineke (’17) finished in ninth place in the women’s dinghy event (sailing) during the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
In total, Reineke totaled 154 points which includes 110 net points. The event had a couple challenges throughout it, including a cancelled race and postponed race due to wind. The Team USA member ranked as low as 26th and as high as second in each race as well as was disqualified from one, however her sixth place finish in the medal race on Wednesday sealed her spot in the top ten.
Marit Bouwmeester (Netherlands) took home the gold while Anne-Marie Rindom (Denmark) won the silver and Line Flem Hoest (Norway) won the bronze.
Today’s Schedule:
Women’s Soccer (Exhibition): Boston College at UMass Lowell | 6 p.m. ET | Live Stats.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
25 days.
Did You Notice?
- Former Boston College baseball pitcher Michael King (9-6, 3.34 ERA) started on the mound for the San Diego Padres on Wednesday in their 9-8 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. King went 5.0 innings and allowed six hits, four runs (three earned), walked two batters, and struck out seven.
- Former Florida State and University of San Fransisco track and field member Yasmine Abbes has transferred to Boston College. The Netherlands native has recorded her collegiate-best times of 2:08.65 in the 800m, 4:17.98 in the 1500m, and 9:17.40 in the 3000m.
- The Boston College women’s soccer team has named the captains for the 2024 season, goalie Wiebke Willebrandt, defender Sarai Costello, and midfielder Emily Sapienza.
