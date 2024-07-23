Boston College Alum Erika Reineke to Compete in Paris Olympic Games, The Rundown: July 23, 2024
Boston College alum Erika Reineke (‘17) will compete in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games as a part of the USA’s sailing team.
During her time in Chestnut Hill, the 30-year-old majored in Environmental Studies and won four individual national championships as well as NEISA Conference Sailor of the Year awards.
Reineke will compete in the women’s dinghy race on August 1 in Marseille, France.
"I came in as a free-spirited freshman with no plan or structure and graduated gaining the ability to goal set and execute,” said Reineke while speaking to Alix Hackett on her time as an Eagle. “I wouldn’t be in the position I am today without my BC teammates or Coach [Greg] Wilkinson.”
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
41 days.
Did You Notice?
- The Boston College women's lacrosse team visited the White House on Monday with other NCAA teams that won a national championship during the 2023-24 school year.
- Former Boston College center/forward Quinten Post made an appearance in the Golden State Warriors’ 102-99 Summer League semifinals loss to the Miami Heat on Sunday. Post tallied ten points, two rebounds, and two assists in 15 minutes on the court.
- The 2024 ACC Football Kickoff, also known as “Media Days,” contiunes on Tuesday and runs through Thursday. On the second day, Cal, Pitt, Stanford, Virginia Tech, and Virginia will take the podium. Boston College will speak on Wednesday. Here’s the full lineup for the week which includes times and attendees for every college.
