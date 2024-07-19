BC Bulletin

How to Watch: Boston College at 2024 ACC Football Kickoff

The multi-day event is set to start on Monday, July 22 with the Eagles taking the podium on July 24.

The 2024 ACC Football Kickoff, also known as “Media Days,” kicks off on Monday, July 22 at the Hilton Charlotte Uptown in Charlotte, N.C., and will conclude on Thursday, July 25. 

During the week, fans and media members will hear from head coaches and student-athletes from all 17 conference schools, including new additions Cal, Stanford, and SMU. 

Boston College is set to take the podium on July 24. Head coach Bill O’Brien will speak first followed by quarterback Thomas Castellanos, defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku, and offensive lineman Drew Kendall.

As for programming, ACC Network and ACC Network Extra will air the multi-day event, while ESPN2 will show a special ACC Huddle: Season Preview on Monday night at 8 p.m. ET. 

2024 ACC Football Kickoff Full Schedule: 

July 22 (noon- 5 p.m. ET)

  • ACC commissioner Jim Phillips (1 p.m. ET)
  • Florida State
  • Georgia Tech
  • SMU

July 23 (9 a.m.- 4 p.m. ET)

  • Cal
  • Pittsburgh
  • Stanford
  • Virginia Tech
  • Virginia

July 24 (9 a.m.- 4 p.m. ET)

  • Boston College
  • Duke
  • Louisville
  • Miami
  • Wake Forest

July 25 (9 a.m.- 4 p.m. ET)

  • Clemson
  • North Carolina
  • NC State
  • Syracuse

2024 ACC Football Kickoff Attendees: 

Boston College

Head Coach Bill O’Brien

Thomas Castellanos, QB

Donovan Ezeiruaku, DE

Drew Kendall, OL

Cal

Head Coach Justin Wilcox

Fernando Mendoza, QB

Jaydn Ott, RB

Chandler Rogers, QB

Craig Woodson, S

Clemson

Head Coach Dabo Swinney

Barrett Carter, LB

Cade Klubnik, QB

Phil Mafah, RB

R.J. Mickens, S

Duke

Head Coach Manny Diaz

Grayson Loftis, QB

Jordan Moore, WR

Maalik Murphy, QB

Justin Pickett, OL

Jaylen Stinson, S

Florida State

Head Coach Mike Norvell

Joshua Farmer, DT

Patrick Payton, DE

Darius Washington, OL 

Georgia Tech

Head Coach Brent Key

Zeek Biggers, DL

Jamal Haynes, RB

Haynes King, QB

Louisville

Head Coach Jeff Brohm

Ashton Gillotte, DL

Quincy Riley, DB

Tyler Shough, QB 

Miami

Head Coach Mario Cristobal

Francisco Mauigoa, LB

Jalen Rivers, OL

Cam Ward, QB

UNC

Head Coach Mack Brown

Power Echols, LB

Omarion Hampton, RB

Conner Harrell, QB

Max Johnson, QB

Kaimon Rucker, RUSH

NC State

Head Coach Dave Doeren

Grayson McCall, QB

Davin Vann, DR

Jordan Waters, RB

Pitt

Head Coach Pat Narduzzi

Gavin Bartholomew, TE

Donovan McMillion, DB

Nate Yarnell, QB

SMU

Head Coach Rhett Lashlee

Kevin Jennings, QB

RJ Maryland, TE

Elijah Roberts, DE

Preston Stone, QB

Stanford

Head Coach Troy Taylor

Elic Ayomanor, WR

Ashton Daniels, QB

Tristan Sinclair, LB  

Syracuse

Head Coach Fran Brown

LeQuint Allen, RB

Justin Barron, DB

Fadil Diggs, DL

Kyle McCord, QB

Virginia

Head Coach Tony Elliott

Chico Bennett Jr., DE

Kam Butler, LB

Tony Muskett, QB

Virginia Tech

Head Coach Brent Pry

Kyron Drones, QB

Antwaun Powell-Ryland, DL

Dorian Strong, CB 

Wake Forest

Head Coach Dave Clawson

Jasheen Davis, DL

DeVonte Gordon, OL

Taylor Morin, WR

  

