How to Watch: Boston College at 2024 ACC Football Kickoff
The 2024 ACC Football Kickoff, also known as “Media Days,” kicks off on Monday, July 22 at the Hilton Charlotte Uptown in Charlotte, N.C., and will conclude on Thursday, July 25.
During the week, fans and media members will hear from head coaches and student-athletes from all 17 conference schools, including new additions Cal, Stanford, and SMU.
Boston College is set to take the podium on July 24. Head coach Bill O’Brien will speak first followed by quarterback Thomas Castellanos, defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku, and offensive lineman Drew Kendall.
As for programming, ACC Network and ACC Network Extra will air the multi-day event, while ESPN2 will show a special ACC Huddle: Season Preview on Monday night at 8 p.m. ET.
2024 ACC Football Kickoff Full Schedule:
July 22 (noon- 5 p.m. ET)
- ACC commissioner Jim Phillips (1 p.m. ET)
- Florida State
- Georgia Tech
- SMU
July 23 (9 a.m.- 4 p.m. ET)
- Cal
- Pittsburgh
- Stanford
- Virginia Tech
- Virginia
July 24 (9 a.m.- 4 p.m. ET)
- Boston College
- Duke
- Louisville
- Miami
- Wake Forest
July 25 (9 a.m.- 4 p.m. ET)
- Clemson
- North Carolina
- NC State
- Syracuse
2024 ACC Football Kickoff Attendees:
Boston College
Head Coach Bill O’Brien
Thomas Castellanos, QB
Donovan Ezeiruaku, DE
Drew Kendall, OL
Cal
Head Coach Justin Wilcox
Fernando Mendoza, QB
Jaydn Ott, RB
Chandler Rogers, QB
Craig Woodson, S
Clemson
Head Coach Dabo Swinney
Barrett Carter, LB
Cade Klubnik, QB
Phil Mafah, RB
R.J. Mickens, S
Duke
Head Coach Manny Diaz
Grayson Loftis, QB
Jordan Moore, WR
Maalik Murphy, QB
Justin Pickett, OL
Jaylen Stinson, S
Florida State
Head Coach Mike Norvell
Joshua Farmer, DT
Patrick Payton, DE
Darius Washington, OL
Georgia Tech
Head Coach Brent Key
Zeek Biggers, DL
Jamal Haynes, RB
Haynes King, QB
Louisville
Head Coach Jeff Brohm
Ashton Gillotte, DL
Quincy Riley, DB
Tyler Shough, QB
Miami
Head Coach Mario Cristobal
Francisco Mauigoa, LB
Jalen Rivers, OL
Cam Ward, QB
UNC
Head Coach Mack Brown
Power Echols, LB
Omarion Hampton, RB
Conner Harrell, QB
Max Johnson, QB
Kaimon Rucker, RUSH
NC State
Head Coach Dave Doeren
Grayson McCall, QB
Davin Vann, DR
Jordan Waters, RB
Pitt
Head Coach Pat Narduzzi
Gavin Bartholomew, TE
Donovan McMillion, DB
Nate Yarnell, QB
SMU
Head Coach Rhett Lashlee
Kevin Jennings, QB
RJ Maryland, TE
Elijah Roberts, DE
Preston Stone, QB
Stanford
Head Coach Troy Taylor
Elic Ayomanor, WR
Ashton Daniels, QB
Tristan Sinclair, LB
Syracuse
Head Coach Fran Brown
LeQuint Allen, RB
Justin Barron, DB
Fadil Diggs, DL
Kyle McCord, QB
Virginia
Head Coach Tony Elliott
Chico Bennett Jr., DE
Kam Butler, LB
Tony Muskett, QB
Virginia Tech
Head Coach Brent Pry
Kyron Drones, QB
Antwaun Powell-Ryland, DL
Dorian Strong, CB
Wake Forest
Head Coach Dave Clawson
Jasheen Davis, DL
DeVonte Gordon, OL
Taylor Morin, WR