Boston College Athletics Announces Partnership With Rockland Federal Credit Union/Arise Financial

Boston College Athletics has announced a partnership with Rockland Federal Credit Union/Arise Financial.

Arise Financial Selected as Boston College's First Exclusive Credit Union Partner 🦅



The partnership will create new opportunities to support students, faculty, staff, alumni, and the broader community.



The partnership will also include, for the first time on the field playing… pic.twitter.com/aGaF6spnkc — Boston College Eagles (@BCEagles) June 16, 2026

Boston College made the announcement at a press conference on the partnership on Tuesday afternoon where athletic director Blake James signed the 10-year-agreement.

"Being selected as Boston College's first exclusive credit union partner is an extraordinary honor and a defining moment for our organization," said David Cedrone, Chief Lending Officer of Rockland Federal Credit Union in the official press release. "We're proud to partner with an institution that shares our commitment to education, service, and community, and we look forward to supporting the Boston College community for generations to come."

The deal marks Boston College’s first ever exclusive partnership with a financial institution and is set to help students, alumni, faculty and staff, and the Boston College community.

With the partnership, Arise Financial, which will be the new name of Rockland Federal Credit Union on Aug. 1, will have logos on the field of Alumni Stadium.

“This partnership reflects not only investment in Boston College, but a shared belief in the power of education, community, and opportunity,” said James. “At Boston College, where winning is important, athletics is about far more than just that. It is about developing leaders of character, is about fostering resilience, teamwork, and excellence. It is about creating a community that lifts one another up on the field, in the classroom, and long beyond graduation. This partnership with Arise Financial strengthens our ability to deliver on that mission.

“Arise Financial has a deep history of serving individuals and families across the region,” said James. “That community-centered approach aligns perfectly with Boston College's judgment values, particularly our commitment to service, inclusion, and the greater good. To our partners at Arise Financial, thank you for believing in Boston College and in the power of what we can accomplish together. We are incredibly excited about what lies ahead.”

According to the official press release, one of the plans included in the deal includes making an on-campus branch location which would be Arise Financial’s first branch presence in Greater Boston.

"Credit unions were founded on the belief that financial services should empower people, not simply serve transactions," said Kristin VanBeek, President and CEO of Rockland Federal Credit Union in the press release. "This partnership reflects exactly what we hope to accomplish as Arise Financial: creating opportunity, expanding access, and helping people achieve their goals at every stage of life. We're honored to partner with Boston College and excited about the impact we'll make together."

Follow us on Twitter/X , Facebook , YouTube , Threads , Bluesky, and Instagram for the latest Boston College news.