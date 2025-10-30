Boston College Baseball Alum Named Youngest MLB Manager in Over Half a Century: Report
Former Boston College baseball player Blake Butera is being hired by the Washington Nationals to serve as the organization’s next manager.
ESPN’s Jeff Passan broke the news on social media on Thursday morning via social media.
“BREAKING: The Washington Nationals are finalizing a deal to hire Blake Butera as manager, sources tell ESPN,” said Passan via X. “Butera, 33, will be the youngest manager in MLB in more than 50 years. In four seasons as a minor league manager in the Rays organization, his teams had a 258-144 record.”
Butera played at Boston College for four seasons (2012-15) where he appeared in 206 games which included 204 starts and tallied a .266 batting average, 204 hits, five home runs, 82 runs batted in, 112 walks, a .342 slugging percentage, a .378 on-base percentage, and stole 23 bases.
He was drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 35th round of the 2015 MLB Draft.
After being selected, he spent two seasons playing in the minors with the Princeton Rays and the Hudson Valley Renegades. During the time frame, he saw time in 80 games and recorded 61 hits, three home runs, 31 runs batted in, 26 walks, a .235 batting average, a .342 on-base percentage, and a .327 slugging percentage. He was released in 2017.
In recent years, he has worked as a manager, most notably for Hudson Valley and the Charleston RiverDogs. He compiled a 258-144 record across those seasons and won Manager of the Year in 2021 and 2022 during his time in Charleston.
In October of 2023, he was named the Rays’ senior director of player development and also was a bench coach for Team Italy in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.
Butera will be the youngest manager in Major League Baseball in over 50 years since the Minnesota Twins hired Frank Quilici in 1972.
The move is one of multiple that Washington has made this year, six years after a World Series title.
The Nationals fired former manager Dave Martinez and general manager Mike Rizzo in July. Paul Toboni was hired as the president of baseball operations earlier in the fall, who also has local ties. He was a long-time staffer for the Boston Red Sox.
This past season, the Nationals went 66-96 overall and finished in last place in the NL East.