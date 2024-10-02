BC Bulletin

Boston College Baseball Alums Compete in MLB Postseason, The Rundown: October 2, 2024

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.

Oct 1, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Michael King (34) throws a pitch against the Atlanta Braves during the fifth inning in game one of the Wildcard round for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
Two former Boston College baseball players are competing in the 2024 MLB Postseason, outfielder Sal Frelick and right-handed pitcher Michael King. 

The pair played on Tuesday on opening day of the NL Wild Card Series which is a best-of-three event. 

Frelick, who plays for the Milwaukee Brewers, went 1-of-4 and accounted for one run in the team’s 8-4 loss to the New York Mets. 

King, who plays for the San Diego Padres, started on the mound in the team’s 4-0 win over the Atlanta Braves. King pitched seven innings and allowed five hits as well as struck out 12 batters. 

Eagles Results:

Men's Golf: Boston College in UConn Invitational.

Team Score: 4th Place, +17 to par and 881 total (293-291-297).

Individual Scores:

  • Jack Pogorelc: T-11th Place | +4 to par | 220 total (76-73-71)
  • Christian Emmerich | T-15th Place | +5 to par | 221 total (74-74-73)
  • Brian Xu | T-20th Place | +7 to par | 223 total (75-69-79)
  • Benjamin Hong | T-24th Place | +8 to par | 224 total (74-75-75)
  • Markus Lam | T-32nd Place | +10 to par | 226 total (70-78-78)
  • Will Musson | 42nd Place | +13 to par | 229 total (76-77-76)

Countdown to Boston College men’s hockey season opener: 

9 days. 

Did You Notice?

  • Former Boston College women's lacrosse players Sam Apuzzo, Dempsey Arsenault, Kenzie Kent, Charlotte North, and Cassidy Weeks have been named to the USA Lacrosse Sixes roster.
  • Boston College field hockey goalkeeper Charley Kramer has been named ACC Co-Defensive Player of the Week.
  • Boston College football defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku was named one of two Walter Camp National Players of the Week alongside Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe.

Special Media: 

