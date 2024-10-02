Boston College Baseball Alums Compete in MLB Postseason, The Rundown: October 2, 2024
Two former Boston College baseball players are competing in the 2024 MLB Postseason, outfielder Sal Frelick and right-handed pitcher Michael King.
The pair played on Tuesday on opening day of the NL Wild Card Series which is a best-of-three event.
Frelick, who plays for the Milwaukee Brewers, went 1-of-4 and accounted for one run in the team’s 8-4 loss to the New York Mets.
King, who plays for the San Diego Padres, started on the mound in the team’s 4-0 win over the Atlanta Braves. King pitched seven innings and allowed five hits as well as struck out 12 batters.
Eagles Results:
Men's Golf: Boston College in UConn Invitational.
Team Score: 4th Place, +17 to par and 881 total (293-291-297).
Individual Scores:
- Jack Pogorelc: T-11th Place | +4 to par | 220 total (76-73-71)
- Christian Emmerich | T-15th Place | +5 to par | 221 total (74-74-73)
- Brian Xu | T-20th Place | +7 to par | 223 total (75-69-79)
- Benjamin Hong | T-24th Place | +8 to par | 224 total (74-75-75)
- Markus Lam | T-32nd Place | +10 to par | 226 total (70-78-78)
- Will Musson | 42nd Place | +13 to par | 229 total (76-77-76)
Countdown to Boston College men’s hockey season opener:
9 days.
Did You Notice?
- Former Boston College women's lacrosse players Sam Apuzzo, Dempsey Arsenault, Kenzie Kent, Charlotte North, and Cassidy Weeks have been named to the USA Lacrosse Sixes roster.
- Boston College field hockey goalkeeper Charley Kramer has been named ACC Co-Defensive Player of the Week.
- Boston College football defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku was named one of two Walter Camp National Players of the Week alongside Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe.
Special Media:
