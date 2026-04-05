Giancarlo Stanton Stole Second, Recording His Second Regular Season SB Since '18

Giancarlo Staton stole a base on Saturday. That is not a typo. The Marlins did not respect the speed of their former player and paid the price as Stanton stole second, advanced to third on a ground ball out and then scored on a passed ball.

Calvin Faucher was the pitcher who dared to ignore Stanton as he took a lead off first in the bottom of the seventh. And Agustín Ramirez is the catcher who has to live with the fact that he wasn't able to throw out Giancarlo Stanton. And it came back to haunt them, as Stanton scored to give New York an insurance run and extend the lead to 6–4.

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It was such a notable combination of events that YES put together a montage of Stanton running the bases, set it to music and had a delighted Michael Kay narrate it. That's the kind of action that is required when Giancarlo Stanton steals a base in the regular season for the first time in nearly six calendar years.

Stanton's last stolen base took place on Aug. 3 in a win over the Phillies during the pandemic-shortened '20 season. He had been caught stealing a few days earlier against the Red Sox and was clearly looking to redeem himself when he took off for second with José Álvarez on the mound and J.T. Realmuto behind the plate. And zero fans in the stadium.

That's right. The last time Stanton stole a base during a regular season game fans weren't allowed at the games, which means he hasn't stolen a base in a regular season game in front of paying customers since '18 when he stole five in his first season with the Yankees.

He also went on to steal a base in his very first postseason game against the A's in the one-game wild card in the '18 playoffs. And then he stole a base out of nowhere during the '24 postseason.

This was just Stanton's 43rd career regular season stolen base. This was his 1,733rd career regular season game.

Combined with those postseason steals and he came into Saturday's game with 44 stolen bases between the regular season and postseason. He had appeared in 1,934 career games between regular season and postseason. He stole 34 bases in his first six seasons, which means that he has now stolen a total of 11 bases over the last decade.

The Yankees won the game 9-7 to improve to 7-1 on the season and sit in the first place in the AL East. Stanton went 1-for-3 in the game with two RBI and two BB to go along with that run scored.

Despite the fact that he couldn't open a bag of chips at spring training, he's off to a pretty good start this season with a .393/.433/.571 slash line through seven games. Though, if you needed proof this is a small sample size, just know he's currently on pace to play 138 games and steal 23 bases this year.

That would also be worthy of a montage.

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