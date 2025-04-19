Boston College Baseball Beats Wake Forest, Forces Rubber Match
The Boston College Eagles (18-20, 8-12 ACC) baseball team evened its series against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (26-14, 10-10 ACC) with a 7-2 win on Friday night.
The Demon Deacons got on the board first 2-0 as they plated a pair of runs in the bottom of the second inning. The first came on an RBI groundout by catcher Jimmy Keenan and the second on a fielder’s choice.
The Eagles fought back and took the lead 4-2 after scoring four runs in the fifth inning.
Shortstop Sam McNulty put Boston College on the board as he crossed home plate on a wild pitch. Center fielder Josiah Ragsdale followed that up scoring on balk and second baseman Adam Magpoc and pinch hitter Beck Milner both notched RBIs on bases-loaded drawn walks.
Boston College extended its lead in the seventh 7-2 on a bases-loaded drawn walk by Magpoc and an RBI single by pinch hitter Vince Cimini. Right fielder Jack Toomey also scored on a double-play groundout.
Pitcher Brady Miller started on the mound for the Eagles. In his latest outing, Miller went three innings and allowed two hits, two runs (one earned), walked four batters, and struck out two.
JD Ogden entered out of the bullpen in the fourth and pitched the remainder of the game. He allowed just three hits and one walk in six innings of work as well as struck out three batters.
Next up, Boston College and Wake Forest will play the series finale on Saturday afternoon. First pitch is set for noon ET on ACCNX.