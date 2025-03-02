Boston College Baseball Drops Game to Richmond, The Rundown: March 2, 2025
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.
The Boston College baseball team lost its game to the Richmond Spiders 11-4 on Saturday afternoon.
The Eagles got on the board first in the top of the first inning with an RBI single by Patrick Roche, however Richmond scored ten unanswered runs from the first to sixth inning to secure the win.
The Eagles tacked on three more runs late in the contest but got in too big of a hole to come back.
Boston College starting pitcher A.J. Colarusso recorded the loss. He allowed four runs (all earned) on five hits and one walk in 2.2 innings of work.
With the loss, the Eagles drop to 3-4 on the year.
Today’s Schedule:
- Men’s Track & Field: Boston College in ACC Indoor Track & Field Championships
- Women’s Track & Field: Boston College in ACC Indoor Track & Field Championships
- Women’s Tennis: Boston College vs. Miami | Weymouth, Mass. | 10 a.m. ET
- Men’s Tennis: Boston College at Miami | 11 a.m.
- Baseball: Boston College vs. VCU | Richmond, Va. (Central Virginia Challenge) | 1 p.m. | ESPN+ | Live Video | Live Stats
- Women’s Basketball: Boston College at Syracuse | 4 p.m. | ACC Network
Eagles Results:
- Women’s Lacrosse: No. 1 Boston College 21, Virginia Tech 5.
- Men’s Hockey: No. 1 Boston College 1, New Hampshire 1 (BC wins shootout 3-2).
- Men’s Basketball: Cal 82, Boston College 71.
- Baseball: Richmond 11, Boston College 4.
- Women’s Hockey: No. 3-seed Boston College 4, No. 6 Maine 3.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
181 days.
Did You Notice?
- Former Boston College men’s hockey and current San Jose Sharks forward Will Smith scored a goal in the Sharks’ 5-3 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.
- The Battle of Comm. Ave., will have another matchup in women’s hockey as Boston College will play Boston University in the Hockey East Tournament semifinals.
- Boston College men’s hockey defenseman Eamon Powell snagged his 100th career point on an assist in the Eagles 1-1 tie with New Hampshire.
