Boston College Baseball Evens Series With Stanford
The Boston College Eagles (23-25, 10-16 ACC) baseball team defeated the Stanford Cardinal (23-20, 8-18 ACC) 6-2 to even the series on Saturday afternoon.
The Cardinal jumped out to an early 1-0 lead after scoring on an RBI single by catcher Charlie Saum in the top of the second inning.
Stanford’s lead was short-lived as the Eagles responded in the third and took the lead 2-1 on a two-RBI groundout by catcher Gunnar Johnson.
The Cardinal tied up the game at 2 in the fourth on a solo home run by designated hitter J.J. Moran, but the Eagles scored four unanswered runs to secure the win and even the series.
Boston College broke up the tie 3-2 in the sixth on an RBI single by second baseman Vince Cimini. The Eagles extended their lead in the seventh 6-2 on a two-RBI double by designated hitter Kyle Wolff and an RBI single by first baseman Esteban Garcia.
In the final two innings, the Cardinal only had two base runners, one in the eighth on an error and one in the ninth, a two-out single by third baseman Trevor Haskins.
Pitcher Brady Miller started on the mound for the Eagles. In the outing, he went five innings and allowed seven hits, two runs (both earned), and struck out four batters.
Gavin Soares entered in the sixth out of the bullpen and pitched the remainder of the game. In his four innings, he allowed just two hits and one walk as well as struck out seven. Soares earned the win and moved to 3-0 on the year.
Next up, Boston College and Stanford play the rubber match on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. ET on ACCNX.
