Boston College Baseball Earns 15th Win of Season Against Dartmouth
The Boston College Eagles (15-17, 5-10 ACC) baseball team extended its win streak to two games with a 12-2 road victory over the Dartmouth Big Green (5-16, 4-5 IVY) on Wednesday afternoon.
The Eagles jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the first inning on a pair of RBI doubles by right fielder Jack Toomey and second baseman Adam Magpoc as well as an RBI single by first baseman Vince Cimini.
After going scoreless the next two innings, Boston College had an explosive five-run inning in the fourth to extend its lead 8-0.
The scoring started with a sacrifice fly by designated hitter Kyle Wolff and continued with a two-RBI single by shortstop Sam McNulty and an RBI single by left fielder Colin Larson. McNulty capped off the scoring crossing home plate on a pickoff attempt.
The Eagles tacked on three additional runs in the sixth on three consecutive at-bats with an RBI double from Toomey, an RBI single from Wolff, and a sacrifice fly by Magpoc to make it an 11-0 ballgame.
Dartmouth got on the board in the seventh on a two-RBI double by second baseman Camden Rush, but those were the only runs the Big Green could execute.
The Eagles sealed the run-rule win in the eighth on a sacrifice fly by Cimini which extended their lead 12-2.
Pitcher Brady Miller started on the mound for Boston College. In the outing, he went three scoreless and hitless innings as well as struck out three batters. Gavin Soares, Jacob Burnham, Kyle Kipp, and Karl Meyer entered out of the bullpen.
Next up, Boston College starts a three-game home series against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Friday afternoon. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. ET on ACCNX.