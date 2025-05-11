Boston College Baseball Earns Road Win Over UMass Lowell
The Boston College Eagles (24-26, 10-17 ACC) baseball team got back in the win column on Saturday night with an 8-3 road victory over the UMass Lowell River Hawks (17-31, 8-13 AE).
Through the first three innings, Boston College was hitless and the team’s only base runner was in the first when center fielder Josiah Ragsdale got hit by a pitch.
UMass Lowell had a similar start to the contest, only recording a sole hit in the first two innings, a one-out single by first baseman Conor Kelly in the home half of the first.
The River Hawks had one big offensive inning in the third and got on the board 3-0 after plating three runs. The first two came off a two-RBI single by center fielder Alex Luccini which brought home third baseman Brandon Fish from third and Kelly from second.
After Luccini stole second, he crossed home plate on an RBI triple by right fielder Carlos Martinez to cap off the stretch.
The momentum switched sides after the third, however.
Boston College roared back in the fourth. Ragsdale started the Eagles’ offense with a leadoff single and third baseman Patrick Roche followed that up with a single.
Right fielder Jack Toomey drew a walk to load up the bases and designated hitter Kyle Wolff hit a grand slam to left-center field to give the Eagles the 4-3 advantage.
UMass Lowell could not get its offense going again for the remainder of the contest. After the third, the River Hawks recorded just two hits.
On the other hand, the Eagles’ offense continued to show out and they extended their lead in the fifth 7-3 on a two-run home run by Toomey. Roche drew a leadoff walk to start the inning in the previous at-bat.
Boston College tacked on its final run in the eighth on a leadoff solo home run by first baseman Vince Cimini, the third blast of the day for the team, to make the team’s lead 8-3.
In UMass Lowell’s final chance to come back in the bottom of the ninth, the River Hawks went down in order to end the game.
Pitcher A.J. Colarusso started on the mound for the Eagles. In his latest outing, the junior allowed five hits, three runs (all earned), walked one batter, and struck out three in four innings of work.
JD Ogden entered out of the bullpen in the fourth and also went four innings. He gave up just one hit and two walks as well as struck out three. Joey Ryan came in during the ninth to close the game.
Next up, Boston College and UMass Lowell will finish their two-game set on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. ET.