Boston College Softball Run-Ruled by No. 17 Stanford, Loses Series
The Boston College Eagles (22-28, 5-18 ACC) softball team suffered a 20-7 run-rule loss in six innings to the No. 17 Stanford Cardinal (38-10, 15-8 ACC) on Saturday afternoon.
Stanford struck first in the top of the first inning, plating three runs on an RBI single by right fielder Kyra Chan, a bases-loaded drawn walk by first baseman Joie Economides, and a sacrifice fly by left fielder Caelan Koch.
Boston College responded and knotted the contest at 3 in the home half of the inning on a three-run home run by right fielder Jordan Stephens.
Prior to the blast, second baseman Emma Jackson drew a leadoff walk and catcher Hannah Slike hit a single to reach base.
The Cardinal regained its lead 6-3 after scoring three runs in the second and third. Second baseman Taryn Kern put Stanford back in front with a solo home run and hit a two-RBI single in the third.
Boston College got within one run 6-5 in the bottom half of the third on a two-run home run by Stephens, but after that it was all the Cardinal.
Stanford scored 14 unanswered runs to secure the series win.
In the fourth, Stanford extended its lead 9-5 on a pair of home runs, the first a solo shot by third baseman Jade Berry and a two-run blast by Economides.
The home run party continued in the fifth for the Cardinal with a three-run home run by Chan to make it a 12-5 score in favor of Stanford.
Small ball propelled Stanford to 20 runs in the sixth. In the inning, it plated eight runs on a two-RBI single center fielder Emily Jones, two-RBI single by Berry, two bases-loaded drawn walks by Koch and Murchison, and a two-RBI single by designated player Sydney Boulaphinh.
Boston College tacked on two final runs in the sixth on a two-run home run by third baseman Janis Espinoza to make the final score 20-7 in six innings.
The Eagles used all four of their pitchers in the game. Kelly Colleran started on the mound and re-entered in the sixth. She earned nine runs on 10 hits and four walks in 3.2 innings of work.
Next up, Boston College and Stanford plays the series finale on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. ET on ACC Network.
The game will also be the Eagles’ season finale as they did not qualify for the ACC Tournament or NCAA Regionals.