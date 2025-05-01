Boston College Baseball Falls to Maine in Extra Innings
The Boston College Eagles (22-24, 9-15 ACC) baseball team suffered a midweek loss to the Maine Black Bears (19-22, 12-6 AE) 5-4 on Wednesday evening.
The Black Bears put the first run of the day on the board in the top of the second inning on an RBI single by designated hitter Caleb Vacchiano.
Boston College quickly responded as the team went in front 2-1 in the home half of the inning on a two-run home run by catcher Beck Milner.
Maine battled back and scored three unanswered runs in the next two innings. The first two came off a two-run home run by catcher Dean O'Neill in the third and the final run in the stretch was scored on a solo home run by left fielder Payton Whitehead in the fourth to put the Black Bears back on top 4-2.
The Eagles chipped away at their deficit and got back within one run in the fifth on a sacrifice fly by third baseman Patrick Roche and knotted the game at 4 in the sixth on an RBI single by Milner.
Each team recorded scoreless frames in the following three innings which sent the contest into extras.
Maine broke up the tie in the 10th on an RBI single by second baseman Aidan Bardi to give the Black Bears the 5-4 win after the Eagles could not execute a run in the bottom half of the inning.
Pitcher Jacob Burnham started on the mound for Boston College. In the outing, the freshman went four innings and allowed seven hits, four runs (all earned), and struck out five batters.
Karl Meyer, John Kwiatkowski, and Joey Ryan entered out of the bullpen, each working two innings.
Next up, Boston College starts a three-game series with the Stanford Cardinal at Harrington Athletics Village on Friday night. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. ET on ACCNX.
