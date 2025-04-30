The Extra Point: What Does Donovan Ezeiruaku Look Like On The Dallas Cowboys?
The Dallas Cowboys got a steal in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, as Donovan Ezeiruaku looks to impact the defensive line with the Cowboys immediately.
Some believed that he slipped down in the draft, but in all honesty, it was one of the weirder drafts in recent memory.
That still does not take away the fact that the Cowboys got a steal, and what Ezeiruaku can do is also what makes him a massive get.
During his final season with Boston College, Ezeiruaku recorded 80 tackles, 21 tackles for a loss, a whopping 16.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles. Bring that production alongside one of the best defensive players in this modern era, Micah Parsons, and the duo could be a massive force to be reckoned with. Now, Ezeiruaku still has to live up to the hype.
He played under coach Bill O'Brien for one year, and he still has high praise for what his star player can do in the pros.
“Donovan is a smart, tough, dependable player with great leadership qualities," O'Brien said. "He was a unanimous captain selection voted by his teammates. He has a versatile skill set - an elite pass rusher with great explosive ability to close on the quarterback. He plays with a great motor and single-handedly won us games by strip-sacking the QB at the end of games in critical situations. Donovan will be a great pro."
What is also fun is his new jersey number. He has been assigned the No. 41 previously worn by linebacker Nick Vigil.