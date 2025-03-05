Boston College Baseball Falls to Longwood in Midweek Matchup
The Boston College Eagles (4-5) baseball team suffered a midweek road loss to the Longwood Lancers (3-9) 13-12 on Tuesday.
The Eagles’ base traffic started early in the contest with a pair of singles by center fielder Josiah Ragsdale and designated hitter Kyle Wolff in the top of the first inning. Ragsdale scored on a sacrifice fly by third baseman Patrick Roche to put Boston College up 1-0.
Boston College extended its lead with two three-run innings in the third and fourth. In the third, Ragsdale scored on a sacrifice fly by Roche and second baseman Vince Cimini batted two runs in on a two-RBI single.
In the fourth, right fielder Jack Toomey scored on an error by the Longwood pitcher, Ragsdale hit a sacrifice fly, and Wolff brought in a score on an RBI groundout. After that, the Eagles scored one run in every inning for the remainder of the contest.
Longwood got on the board in the home half of the second on an RBI single by shortstop Mac Tufts and cut into its deficit in the third with a two-run inning. Center fielder Tre Keels crossed home plate on a double play and Tufts drew a bases-loaded walk.
After two scoreless frames, the Lancers scored 10 runs in three of the last four innings which included three in the ninth to secure the victory on an RBI single by left fielder Myles Webb, an RBI triple by catcher Mikey Urbaniak to tie the game, and an RBI single by first baseman Jayson Nash to bring home the game-winning run.
Other scoring plays for the Eagles include an RBI groundout by Cimini in the fifth, shortstop Sam McNulty crossing home plate on an error in the sixth, an RBI double by Cimini in the seventh, an RBI double by McNulty in the eighth, and an RBI single by Cimini in the ninth.
On the mound, Alex Bryant started for Boston College and allowed three runs (all earned) on three hits and two walks in 2.2 innings of work.
Karl Meyer, Dylan Howanitz, Gavin Soares, Brady Miller, Peter Schaefer, Joey Ryan, and Eric Schroeder entered out of the bullpen.
Schroeder earned the loss after allowing three runs (unearned) on three hits in the ninth.
Up next, Boston College travels to Richmond, Va., for its second midweek game of the week against the Richmond Spiders. First pitch is set for 1:30 p.m. ET.