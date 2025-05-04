BC Bulletin

Boston College Baseball Head Coach Todd Interdonato Hits Career Milestone, The Rundown: May 4, 2025

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.

Kim Rankin

Boston College (BostonCollege) via X

The Boston College Eagles baseball team earned a 6-2 win over Stanford on Saturday afternoon.

The victory not only was a huge help for an Eagles squad that is looking improve its seeding for the upcoming ACC Tournament, but also marked a career milestone for head coach Todd Interdonato.

The game was Interdonato‘s 500th career win.

Today’s Schedule:

  • Rowing: Boston College at Eastern Sprints | Worcester, Mass.
  • Men and Women’s Track & Field: Boston College at Duke Twilight | Live Stats

Eagles Results:

Baseball: Boston College 6, Stanford 2

Softball: No. 17 Stanford 20, Boston College 7

Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener: 

118 days

Did You Notice?

  • Boston College baseball designated hitter Kyle Wolff broke a program record on Saturday after getting hit by a pitch.
  • Boston College softball celebrated Senior Day on Saturday.
  • Boston College football held an event with Team IMPACT.

Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:

“I was drafted coming out of high school and physically and I wasn’t ready to take that step [to the NHL]. Playing with bigger kids, seniors, at the college level, I gained some confidence. By the time I made it through that freshman year, I felt I was at least ready to compete on an international stage, trying out for the Olympic team in ’88, and then traveling with that team for a whole year we got to play against some pro teams and all the college teams, and I felt ready to take that next jump.”

Brian Leetch

Special Media:

