Boston College Baseball Head Coach Todd Interdonato Hits Career Milestone, The Rundown: May 4, 2025
The Boston College Eagles baseball team earned a 6-2 win over Stanford on Saturday afternoon.
The victory not only was a huge help for an Eagles squad that is looking improve its seeding for the upcoming ACC Tournament, but also marked a career milestone for head coach Todd Interdonato.
The game was Interdonato‘s 500th career win.
Today’s Schedule:
- Rowing: Boston College at Eastern Sprints | Worcester, Mass.
- Men and Women’s Track & Field: Boston College at Duke Twilight | Live Stats
- Baseball: Boston College vs. Stanford | 1 p.m. ET | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Audio | Live Stats
- Softball: Boston College vs. No. 17 Stanford | 2 p.m. | ACC Network | Live Video | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
Baseball: Boston College 6, Stanford 2
Softball: No. 17 Stanford 20, Boston College 7
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
118 days
Did You Notice?
- Boston College baseball designated hitter Kyle Wolff broke a program record on Saturday after getting hit by a pitch.
- Boston College softball celebrated Senior Day on Saturday.
- Boston College football held an event with Team IMPACT.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
“I was drafted coming out of high school and physically and I wasn’t ready to take that step [to the NHL]. Playing with bigger kids, seniors, at the college level, I gained some confidence. By the time I made it through that freshman year, I felt I was at least ready to compete on an international stage, trying out for the Olympic team in ’88, and then traveling with that team for a whole year we got to play against some pro teams and all the college teams, and I felt ready to take that next jump.”- Brian Leetch
