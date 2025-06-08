Boston College Baseball Lands Xavier Transfer Outfielder
Boston College baseball has picked up its first addition out of the transfer portal.
Xavier transfer outfielder Carter Hendrickson has announced his decision to transfer to the Eagles program. He shared the news in a social media post on Sunday afternoon.
“Forever blessed for everything that Xavier gave me & my family over the years,” said Hendrickson via X. “Beyond excited for the last one with @BCBirdball.”
The Farmington, Minn., native spent four seasons at Xavier and played for three. In that time frame, he recorded a .278 batting average in 166 games which included 156 starts, 158 hits, 36 doubles, one triple, 16 home runs, 79 runs batted in, 94 drawn walks, 37 stolen bases, a .430 slugging percentage, and a .413 on-base percentage.
This past season, he helped the Musketeers to a 32-27 overall record which included a 14-7 mark in conference (Big East) play, and made an appearance in the Big East Tournament.
During the team’s campaign, Hendrickson started in all 59 games and batted .283 with 62 hits, seven home runs, 41 drawn walks, and 38 runs batted in. He also tallied a .438 slugging percentage and .430 on-base percentage.
In the field, he has boasted a .986 career fielding percentage, making just five errors. His best season in the field was 2025 as he earned a .992 percentage with just a sole error under his belt.
He is a three-time Big East All-Academic Team member and made the 2023 Big East All-Tournament Team.
Hendrickson joins an Eagles program that went 28-29 overall, 11-19 in ACC play, and made an appearance in the ACC Tournament before losing to UNC in the quarterfinals 7-2.