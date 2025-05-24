Boston College Baseball’s Season Ends in ACC Quarterfinals With Loss to No. 3 UNC
The No. 14-seeded Boston College Eagles (28-29, 11-19) baseball team’s run in the ACC Tournament came to an end with a 7-2 loss to the No. 3-seeded UNC Tar Heels (40-12, 18-11) in the quarterfinals on Friday night.
The Eagles went in front 2-0 in the top of the third inning on an RBI double by third baseman Patrick Roche. Right fielder Jack Toomey knocked in Roche with an RBI single.
Boston College maintained its lead until the home half of the seventh when UNC plated five runs to take a late 5-2 lead.
The Tar Heels’ offense in the inning started with loading the bases with three consecutive drawn walks and scored their first runs of the night on a two-RBI double by second baseman Jackson Van De Brake to knot the contest up at 2.
UNC extended its lead in the same frame with a pair of RBI singles by catcher Luke Stevenson and designated hitter Lee Sowers. Center fielder Kane Kepley also scored on a wild pitch.
The Tar Heels tacked on two final runs in the eighth on a two-run home run by Stevenson to cement the 7-2 win.
Eagles starting pitcher AJ Colarusso dominated on the mound. In the outing, the junior went six innings and allowed five hits, one earned run, walked four batters, and struck out nine in 109 pitches.
JD Ogden, Dylan Howanitz, John Kwiatkowski, and Peter Schaefer entered out of the bullpen. Ogden earned the loss and finished the season 4-3 on the year.
With the defeat, Boston College’s 2025 campaign comes to an end.