Boston College Baseball Loses Assistant Coach to Wheaton
Boston College baseball will be on the hunt for a new staffer this offseason.
Eagles assistant coach Dan Tischler has been hired by Wheaton College to serve as its next head coach, according to a report from New England Baseball Journal.
“Looking ahead on campus in Norton, Mass., sources tell New England Baseball Journal that Boston College assistant Dan Tischler will succeed Podbelski as Wheaton’s skipper,” wrote NEBJ reporter Joshua Kummins.
Wheaton’s former head coach Eric Podbelski has joined the staff at Brown as an associate head coach after spending 28 years at the helm of the Wheaton program.
Tischler joined the Boston College staff in August 2023 as a hitting/infield coach, a little over a month after the hiring of current head coach Todd Interdonato.
"Dan's track record over the last 11 years of identifying and recruiting championship level players to Columbia completed our staff in ideal fashion," said Interdonato in 2023 in the official press release."What Dan has helped build and sustain under Brett's leadership is an extremely impressive quality. His knowledge and experience in recruiting high academic student-athletes from the Northeast will help build our brand across New England. We're excited for him and Kat to join the Birdball family."
During his two seasons on the staff, he helped the Eagles to a 50-60 overall record which included a 19-41 mark in ACC play and made an appearance in the ACC Tournament last season.
Prior to his time at Boston College, he spent 11 years at Columbia as an assistant coach, associate head coach, recruiting coordinator, and third base/infield coach.
He also was an assistant coach at Cornell in 2012.
He joins a Wheaton College program that went 22-19 overall, 9-7 in conference play, and made an appearance in the NEWMAC Tournament in 2025.