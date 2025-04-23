Boston College Baseball Notches 20th Win of Season Against Quinnipiac
The Boston College Eagles (20-20, 9-12 ACC) baseball team extended its winning streak to three games with a 15-2 victory over the Quinnipiac Bobcats (22-15-1, 13-5 MAAC) on Tuesday night.
Boston College’s offense took a few innings to get hot, but once it did, it did not stop.
The Eagles started their scoring in the third inning as they plated an explosive eight runs. Right fielder Jack Toomey brought in a pair of runs on a two-RBI double while third baseman Patrick Roche scored on a fielder’s choice on the next at-bat to make the score 3-0.
First baseman Vince Cimini batted in a run with a sacrifice fly followed by a two-RBI single by left fielder Adam Magpoc and second baseman Julio Solier capped off the inning with a two-RBI single.
Boston College extended its lead in the fourth 10-0 with an RBI groundout by designated hitter Kyle Wolff and a solo home run by Cimini.
In the fifth, the Eagles added two more runs to the board, making their lead 12-0, with an RBI single by Solier and RBI groundout by center fielder Josiah Ragsdale.
Quinnipiac notched its first run in the sixth on an RBI double by designated hitter Chris Smith, however Boston College made up the run in the bottom half of the inning with an RBI groundout by Cimini and added extra insurance with a two-run home run by Magpoc to give the Eagles the 15-1 lead.
The Bobcats added a final run in the seventh on an RBI single by right fielder CJ Lewis to cement the 15-2 final score.
Left-handed pitcher Brady Miller started on the mount for the Eagles. In his outing, the freshman went five innings and allowed three hits, walked four batters, and struck out three.
Tyler Mudd entered out of the bullpen and pitched the remainder of the game. He allowed five hits and two runs (both earned) as well as struck out three batters in two innings of work.
Next up, Boston College hosts the UMass Lowell River Hawks on Wednesday afternoon. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. ET on ACCNX.