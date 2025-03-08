Boston College Baseball Opens ACC Play With Win Over No. 9 Virginia
The Boston College Eagles (5-5, 1-0 ACC) baseball team opened ACC play with a 7-4 victory over the No. 9 Virginia Cavaliers (8-4, 0-1 ACC) on Friday night.
The Eagles went down in order to open the game. Starting pitcher Kyle Kipp got into a jam in the home half of the first inning as he loaded up the bases, but a chopper to the mound got the sophomore out of it with no damage.
After both teams worked a scoreless opening frame, the Eagles struck first in the second.
First baseman Nick Wang got on base with a leadoff double, then stole third, and scored on an RBI single by right fielder Jack Toomey to put Boston College in front 1-0.
The Cavaliers took the lead 2-1 in the third on a pair of runs from the 2 to 4-hole hitters.
The first came from an RBI triple by first baseman Chris Arroyo. Second baseman Henry Godbout hit a leadoff single to get on base in the prior at-bat. Arroyo crossed home plate on an RBI groundout by right fielder Henry Ford.
Kipp exited the game after three innings of work. In the outing, he allowed two runs (both earned) on five hits, one walk, and one hit by pitch. Gavin Soares entered out of the bullpen in the fourth.
Virginia extended its lead 4-1 in the inning after third baseman Luke Hanson drew a one-out walk to reach first base and shortstop Eric Becker hit a two-run home run.
Throughout the rest of the game, Boston College chipped away at its deficit.
The Eagles scored in the sixth on a sacrifice fly by third baseman Patrick Roche to make the score 4-2 and regained the lead 7-4 in the eighth after plating five runs on a two-run home run by center fielder Josiah Ragsdale, a two-RBI single by second baseman Vince Cimini, and an RBI single by Toomey.
Soares exited the game after he allowed two runs (both earned) on one hit and two walks in 2.2 innings of work. A.J. Colarusso entered in the sixth and pitched the remainder of the game.
Colarusso earned the win after allowing just three hits and zero runs in 3.1 innings.
Up next, Boston College and Virginia play the middle game of the series on Saturday afternoon. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. ET on ACCNX.