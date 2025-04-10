Boston College Baseball Pitching Heats Up, The Rundown: April 10, 2025
Over the past two games for Boston College baseball (15-17, 5-10 ACC), dominant pitching has emerged as a common theme, which has made up for a previous five-game losing skid.
Just five days after Brady Miller’s 1⅓ inning appearance against Louisville, in which the left-hander surrendered nine runs on just four hits, Miller conducted a lights-out, three-inning start against Dartmouth on Wednesday.
The six-foot-five, Harwich, Mass. native pitched three flawless innings, recording three strikeouts in the process, on just 37 pitches. Miller earned his second win of the season in the Eagles’ 12-2 routing of the Big Green, improving his overall record to 2-1.
Miller wasn’t the only successful arm on Wednesday, as freshmen Gavin Soares and Jacob Burnham, and graduate student Karl Meyer, helped BC finish the job, combining for zero earned runs.
Tuesday’s 3-1 takedown of UMass Lowell had a similar ring to it, as pitchers Eric Schroeder, JD Ogden, John Kwiatkowski and Joey Ryan combined for seven strikeouts and zero walks while only handing out a single run.
The Eagles rank last in the ACC in pitching with a combined ERA of 6.63, but their current run could add some confidence to the rotation.
Today’s Schedule:
No games are scheduled for Thursday, April 10.
Eagles Results:
- Baseball: Boston College 12, Dartmouth 2 (8 innings)
- Softball: Boston College 1, Boston University 2
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
142 days
Did You Notice?
- Boston College women’s lacrosse hosts Virginia on Saturday at noon for Alumni Day and Senior Day, and the theme is pink.
- The Boston College football program was treated to a sit-down, family-style dinner at The Stockyard Restaurant in Brighton as a bonding retreat during spring practices.
- New England Football Journal's ISL Defensive Player of the Year, Carter Gooden, a six-foot-five defensive end at Tabor Academy, visited the Eagles' facility on Tuesday.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
"I hope the people of Calgary can remember me not only as a hockey player, but also as a good person with good values. Thank you for supporting me over these years, and for making my family a part of yours. I feel so grateful to have been brought up in the Calgary Flames Organization. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."
- Johnny Gaudreau
Special Media:
Check us out on...
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BostonCollegeSI
- Facebook: Boston College Eagles on SI
- YouTube: Boston College Eagles on SI
- Threads: @BostonCollegeOnSI
- Bluesky: @BostonCollegeOnSI.bsky.social