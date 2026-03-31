Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Rays-Brewers, Yankees-Mariners, and More)

It's the final day of March, and we have plenty of MLB games to bet on, so let's finish the month on a high note as we get into the 2026 baseball season.

In today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers, I have three bets I have locked in for tonight's action. Let's dive into them.

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Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Brewers -135 vs. Rays

Giants vs. Padres UNDER 7.5 (+100)

Yankees -110 vs. Mariners

Rays vs. Brewers Prediction

The Brewers have been the best offense in baseball so far this season, leading all teams in OPS at .875 while batting .299. Last year, they were one of the best teams in baseball against left-handed pitchers, and tonight, they get to face a lefty in Shane McClanahan, who is making his first start since 2023. He has a tough matchup in his return to action tonight. I'll back the Brewers as home favorites.

Pick: Brewers -135

Yankees vs. Mariners Prediction

Max Fried was lights out in his first start of the season, pitching 6.1 scoreless innings while giving up just two hits. I have faith in him continuing his hot start tonight against a Mariners lineup that I'm not as sold on as other people are.

Logan Gilbert gets the start for the Mariners tonight. He gave up three earned runs and five hits in 5.1 innings pitched in his first start. I have more faith in the Yankees offense getting the better of him than the Mariners offense getting the better of Fried tonight.

Pick: Yankees -110

Giants vs. Padres Prediction

The Padres and Giants have had two of the worst offenses so far this season. They rank 28th and 30th in OPS through the first handful of games. Both teams are batting worse than .200, with the Padres at .181 and the Giants at .154. There are some question marks with Logan Webb on the mound, who got torched by the Yankees in his first start, but this is a great spot for him to bounce back.

Unless they both wake up offensively tonight, this is going to be another low-scoring affair.

Pick: UNDER 7.5 (+100)

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!