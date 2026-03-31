Yankees vs. Mariners Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 31

The Seattle Mariners squeaked by the New York Yankees in a 2-1 pitching duel on Monday night, and now the two teams will face each other in the second game of their three-game series on Tuesday.

Both Max Fried and Logan Gilbert will be making their second starts of the season. Fried shut down the Giants in his first start, while Gilbert struggled against the Guardians.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's American League showdown.

Yankees vs. Mariners Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Run Line

Yankees -1.5 (+158)

Mariners +1.5 (-190)

Moneyline

Yankees -110

Mariners -110

Total

OVER 7.5 (+100)

UNDER 7.5 (-120)

Yankees vs. Mariners Probable Pitchers

New York: Max Fried, LHP (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

Seattle: Logan Gilbert, RHP (0-0, 5.06 ERA)

Yankees vs. Mariners How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 31

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: T-Mobile Park

How to Watch (TV): YES, Mariners.TV, TBS

Yankees record: 3-1

Mariners record: 3-2

Yankees vs. Mariners Best Prop Bet

Aaron Judge OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+112)

Aaron Judge has had great success against Logan Gilbert throughout their careers. He has faced him 16 times, racking up five hits for a batting average of .313. With that in mind, I'm going to bet on him to record 2+ bases on Tuesday night. He has three hits and two home runs so far this season.

Yankees vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers, I broke down why I'm betting the Yankees in a pick'em spot tonight:

Max Fried was lights out in his first start of the season, pitching 6.1 scoreless innings while giving up just two hits. I have faith in him continuing his hot start tonight against a Mariners lineup that I'm not as sold on as other people are.

Logan Gilbert gets the start for the Mariners tonight. He gave up three earned runs and five hits in 5.1 innings pitched in his first start. I have more faith in the Yankees offense getting the better of him than the Mariners offense getting the better of Fried tonight.

Pick: Yankees -110 via Caesars

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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