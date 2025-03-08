Boston College Baseball’s 16 Runs Not Enough to Overcome No. 9 Virginia
The Boston College Eagles (5-6, 1-1 ACC) baseball team dropped the middle game of its series to the No. 9 Virginia Cavaliers (9-4, 1-1 ACC) 22-16 on Saturday.
The Eagles got off to a strong start as they plated three runs in the top half of the first inning on a pair of RBI singles by right fielder Jack Toomey and left fielder Adam Magpoc.
Third baseman Patrick Roche also scored on a throwing error by Virginia catcher Trey Wells.
The Cavaliers responded in the bottom of the inning and scored two runs on an RBI double by right fielder Henry Ford and a sacrifice fly by Wells. Ford knotted up the contest at 3 with an RBI single in the third.
After a scoreless second and third frame, Boston College regained the lead in the fourth 6-3 after three runs crossed home plate.
The first came off an RBI single by catcher Beck Milner, the second on an RBI triple by center fielder Josiah Ragsdale, and the final on an RBI single by first baseman Kyle Wolff.
The Eagles’ lead was short lived as the Cavaliers scored five runs in the home half of the inning, highlighted by second baseman Henry Godbout’s three-RBI triple. Virginia tacked on the other two on a two-run home run by first baseman Chris Arroyo to give the Cavaliers their first lead of the day 8-6.
Boston College battled back from behind and went back in front 9-8 in the seventh after scoring three runs on an RBI groundout by shortstop Sam McNulty, an RBI single by designated hitter Esteban Garcia, and Toomey crossing home plate on an error.
Although the Eagles’ bats stayed hot, the pitchers seemed to run out of gas and Virginia gained a solid lead with a monster nine-run seventh inning.
The stretch started with three RBI doubles by center fielder Aidan Teel, designated hitter James Nunnallee, and left fielder Harrison Didawick. The scoring continued with three RBI singles by third baseman Luke Hanson, Godbout, and Arroyo as well as a bases-loaded drawn walk by Wells and was capped off by a two-RBI single by Teel to make the score 17-9 in Virginia’s favor.
Boston College attempted a comeback and got within four 17-13 in the eighth from an RBI single by Toomey, a two-RBI single by Cimini, and a bases-loaded drawn walk by Ragsdale, but another strong five-run inning by the Cavaliers secured their win.
The Eagles scored three final runs in the ninth on an RBI ground-rule double by Magpoc, an RBI single by Cimini, and an RBI groundout by McNulty.
In total, Boston College used 11 pitchers in the contest. Eric Schroeder, who entered out of the bullpen, was credited with the loss after allowing five runs (all earned) on four hits and one walk in 0.2 innings of work.
With Boston College taking the opening game 7-4 on Friday, the two teams will play the rubber match on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is set for noon ET on ACCNX.