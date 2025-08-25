Boston College Baseball Set to Play in 2026 Puerto Rico Challenge: The Rundown
The start of the 2026 college baseball season is still months away, however Boston College already knows where it is playing for Opening Weekend.
The Eagles will be competing in the 2026 Puerto Rico Challenge from Feb. 13-16, according to the challenge's Instagram page.
Boston College will join Indiana State, Washington, Houston, Wake Forest, NC State, Seton Hall, and Manhattan College in the event.
Here's the Rundown for Monday, August 25, 2025:
Monday's Schedule:
- Men's Soccer: Boston College vs. Siena | 5 p.m. ET | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats
- Women's Soccer: Boston College at Illinois | 7 p.m. | B1G+ | Live Video | Live Stats
Sunday's Results:
No games were scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 24.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
5 days.
Did You Notice?
- Class of 2027 catcher/infielder Kyler Edelen attended Boston College's softball camp over the weekend.
- Boston College men's hockey shouted out incoming freshman defenseman Kristian Kostadinski via social media.
- Boston College football shared photo from practice ahead of game week.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
“I could always score, but going to the Olympic team after my senior year was huge for me. “That’s kind of where I learned how to skate. I was getting better at skating at BC, but, when I went to the Olympic team and learned how to train and skate, that’s when my game kind of took off.”- Kevin Stevens
