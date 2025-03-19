Boston College Baseball Shuts Out Northeastern
The Boston College Eagles (9-9, 2-4 ACC) baseball team won its second straight game with a 6-0 victory over the Northeastern Huskies (12-7) on Wednesday evening.
The Eagles put their first run of the day on the board in the bottom of the first inning on an RBI single by first baseman Kyle Wolff.
After going scoreless in the next two frames, Boston College plated three runs in the fourth to extend its lead.
The first score came from an RBI single by catcher Gunnar Johnson and the second came on an RBI single by designated hitter Owen DeShazo. Third baseman Patrick Roche brought in the final run of the inning after being hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
The Eagles tacked on two final runs in the fifth to cap off the day on an RBI single by shortstop Sam McNulty and an RBI groundout by Johnson.
Left-handed pitcher Brady Miller started on the mound for Boston College. In his first start of his collegiate career, the freshman went five innings and allowed three hits, walked one batter, and struck out six. Miller earned the win.
JD Ogden and Alex Bryant entered the game out of the bullpen. Ogden allowed just two hits while Bryant allowed zero in two innings apiece.
The victory marks the Eagles’ first shutout win of the season and moves them back to .500 on the year.
Next up, Boston College starts a series against the No. 17 UNC Tar Heels on Friday afternoon at Harrington Athletics Village. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. ET on ACCNX.