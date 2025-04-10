Boston College Baseball, Softball Make Weekend Schedule Changes
With collegiate baseball and softball both in their last weeks of the regular season, teams are looking for momentum in the final portion of their slates to either set themselves up for success in conference tournaments or put themselves into Regionals.
For Boston College baseball and softball, both teams are looking to improve their record and boost their resumes for the ACC Tournaments which will be in May.
The two programs have a chance to do that this weekend with their slated series'.
The baseball team is set to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish while the softball team has a three-game set against the Louisville Cardinals.
However, due to the forecast for this weekend, both teams announced schedule adjustments to their schedules.
The softball team shared the change first on Thursday afternoon.
“Due to weather this weekend, we will now be playing a double header tomorrow (4/11), with the first game set for 2:00 p.m. and the second scheduled for 4:00 p.m,” said Boston College softball via X. “The final game of the series is scheduled for Saturday at 1:00 p.m., but is subject to change.”
The Eagles baseball program announced a similar adjustment shortly after the softball team through social media.
“Due to the weekend forecast, we will play a doubleheader on Friday beginning at 2:00 p.m.,” said Boston College baseball via X. “Game 3 is scheduled for Saturday at 2:00, weather permitting.”
All games this weekend will be played at Harrington Athletics Village in Brighton, Mass., and will be aired on ACCNX.
Boston College Baseball and Softball Schedule For This Weekend
Friday, April 11
Softball: Boston College vs. Louisville- 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET
Baseball: Boston College vs. Notre Dame- 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. (approximately)
Saturday, April 12
Softball: Boston College vs. Louisville- 1 p.m.
Baseball: Boston College vs. Notre Dame- 2 p.m.