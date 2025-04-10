How to Watch: Boston College Softball vs Louisville
The Boston College Eagles (17-19, 3-9 ACC) softball team is getting ready to host a three-game series against the Louisville Cardinals (20-17, 3-9 ACC) this weekend.
Both teams will be looking to snap losing streaks.
Currently, the Eagles are riding a two-game skid with losses to Villanova on Sunday 11-2 and Boston University on Wednesday 2-1.
The Cardinals, on the other hand, are on a five-game losing streak after getting swept by No. 16 Duke and suffering losses to Kentucky and most recently Indiana.
The two teams are sitting near the bottom of the ACC standings. Louisville is in 12th place out of 15 conference teams while Boston College is narrowly behind in 13th. The only teams lower are Syracuse and Pitt, who both have boasted a 3-12 ACC record.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Softball vs. Louisville:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Louisville Cardinals
When: Friday, April 11 at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET
Saturday, April 12 at 1 p.m.
Where: Harrington Athletics Village, Brighton, Mass.
TV: ACCNX
Last Outing, Louisville: The Cardinals are coming off a 8-3 road loss to the Indiana Hoosiers on Wednesday night.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered a midweek loss to the Boston University Terriers 2-1 on Wednesday afternoon.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was for a three-game series from May 3-5, 2024, to end the regular season. Boston College took the series, winning the first two games 3-2 and 4-3, but dropping the finale 11-4.