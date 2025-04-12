Boston College Baseball Splits Day With Notre Dame, The Rundown: April 12, 2025
Boston College baseball split its doubleheader with Notre Dame on Friday.
The Fighting Irish took the opener 2-0 after scoring a pair of runs in the sixth and jumped out to an early five-run lead in the second game, but the Eagles fought back and scored six unanswered runs to win 6-5 and even the series.
The finale is set for Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. ET.
Today's Schedule:
- Sailing: Boston College at NEISA Women's Team Race Conference Championship, Providence, R.I.; Boston College at Oberg Trophy | Cambridge, Mass.
- Women's Lacrosse: Boston College vs. No. 10 Virginia | noon ET | ESPNU | Live Video | Live Stats
- Softball: Boston College vs. Louisville | 1 p.m. | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats
- Baseball: Boston College vs. Notre Dame | 2 p.m. | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats
- Men's Tennis: Boston College vs. SMU | 4 p.m.
Eagles Results:
- Softball: Boston College 3, Louisville 1 (Game 1)
Louisville 5, Boston College 2 (Game 2)
- Baseball: Notre Dame 2, Boston College 0 (Game 1)
Boston College 6, Notre Dame 5 (Game 2)
- Women's Tennis: Notre Dame 4, Boston College 1.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
140 days
Did You Notice?
- Boston College women's lacrosse profiled its seniors on social media ahead of Senior Day on Saturday afternoon.
- Boston College softball pitcher Kelly Colleran surpassed 100 innings pitched this season during the Eagles' doubleheader against Louisville.
- Class of 2028 tight end prospect Colten Lis will be visting Boston College on Saturday.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
"Everybody's offseason was as strange as there's ever been. But I think the rhythm, at least for me, it comes from playing."- Matt Ryan
Special Media:
