Boston College Softball Splits Doubleheader With Louisville
The Boston College Eagles (18-20, 4-10 ACC) softball team split its doubleheader against the Louisville Cardinals (21-18, 4-10 ACC) on Friday.
The Eagles took the opening game 3-1 which snapped a two-game losing streak.
Second baseman Emma Jackson got Boston College on the board in the first inning after crossing home plate on a wild pitch. The team’s final two runs came in the fifth on a fielder’s choice and a sacrifice fly by designated player Adriana Martinez.
Louisville’s sole run in the contest came in the fourth on an RBI triple by right fielder Madison Pickens.
Kelly Colleran started in the circle for the Eagles in the first game of the day. In the outing, the sophomore pitched a complete game and allowed three hits, one earned run, and struck out three batters. She earned the win and moved to 9-9 on the season.
Boston College did not have the same success in the second game as it did earlier in the day as it dropped the contest 5-2.
Like the first game, the Eagles struck first in the opening frame on a solo home run by shortstop Gator Robinson, however the Cardinals scored five unanswered runs in the last three innings to secure the win.
Louisville knotted up the contest at 1 in the fifth on an RBI single by first baseman Jac Hasty. The Cardinals went in front 3-2 on a two-run home run by shortstop Taylor Monroe and capped off its scoring in the seventh on a two-RBI double by Pickens.
Boston College tacked on another run in the home half of the seventh on a solo home run by pinch hitter Abby Ptak, but that was all they could execute.
Bailey Kendziorski started in the circle for the Eagles. The freshman went 6.2 innings and allowed eight hits, five runs (all earned), walked two batters, and struck out three. Gabriella Aughton entered the game to record the final out. Kendziorski earned the loss and moved to 6-9 on the year.
Next up, Boston College and Louisville will play the series finale on Saturday afternoon. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. ET on ACCNX.