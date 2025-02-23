Boston College Baseball Splits Doubleheader, Suffers Series Loss to New Orleans
The Boston College Eagles baseball team split its doubleheader with the New Orleans Privateers on Saturday.
The three-game set which was originally slated to be Friday-Sunday was changed due to weather.
In the opening game of the day, the Eagles’ (2-3) explosive offense led them to an 11-3 victory.
Boston College’s scoring started early as the team plated a pair of runs in the top of the first inning with an RBI double by first baseman Nick Wang and an RBI single by second baseman Vince Cimini.
The Eagles extended their lead in the second when right fielder Jack Toomey scored on a throwing error by New Orleans’ pitcher.
Boston College tacked on two additional runs in the fourth on an RBI single by shortstop Sam McNulty and left fielder Adam Magpoc scored on a wild pitch.
The Eagles recorded two three-run innings in the sixth and eighth.
In the sixth, center fielder Josiah Ragsdale hit a two-RBI triple and scored on a throwing error.
Ragsdale also batted in the first run of the eighth with a single and designated hitter Kyle Wolff hit a two-run home run to get the Eagles into double digits.
In the second game of the day, New Orleans (3-3) went ahead 5-0 after scoring five runs in the fourth.
Boston College scored six unanswered runs in the back half of the contest on an RBI single by Ragsdale in the fifth, two RBI doubles by Magpoc and Toomey in the sixth, an RBI groundout by third baseman Patrick Roche and RBI single by Wang in the seventh, and a solo home run by Roche in the eighth.
The Eagles entered the home half of the ninth with a 6-5 lead, however the Privateers tied up the game with an RBI single by Collin Loupe to force extra innings.
The Privateers walked it off in the 11th after they loaded up the bases and got hit by a pitch to drive in the game-winning run 7-6.
Next up, Boston College plays its home opener against the Rhode Island Rams on Tuesday afternoon. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. ET.