Boston College Baseball Takes on Northeastern in Midweek Matchup: The Rundown

The Boston College Eagles baseball team will look to continue its hot streak as it travels down the road to take on the Northeastern Huskies on Tuesday afternoon.

The Eagles (16-8, 6-3 ACC) are riding a five-game winning streak into the matchup. During the stretch, BC has recorded wins over the Sacred Heart Pioneers 5-4, the UMass Lowell River Hawks 12-2, and swept the Cal Golden Bears over the weekend 4-3 on Friday, 9-6 on Saturday, and 3-2 in 11 innings on Sunday.

The Huskies (12-9, 7-2 CAA) are coming off a series win over the Elon Phoenix. Northeastern won the series opener 17-5 in seven innings on Friday and the finale 17-7 in eight innings on Sunday. The team dropped the middle game of the set 3-2 on Saturday.

The contest marks one of five games for Boston College this week. The team will also take on the Merrimack Warriors at home on Wednesday afternoon and will host the No. 9 Virginia Cavaliers for a three-game series this weekend.

The Rundown: Tuesday March 24, 2026:

Three-star class of 2027 defensive lineman Marcellus Young Casario has received an offer from Boston College. He is a product of Rabun Gap-Nacoochee High School in Rabun Gap, Ga.

Boston College women's basketball commit Kinley Asp has decommitted from the program. She made the announcement via social media on Monday.

With the recent coaching changes at Boston College, I have decided to re-open my recruitment. Trusting the process and excited for the future! pic.twitter.com/NS3FsfxjWZ — Kinley Asp (@AspKinley) March 23, 2026

Boston College men's hockey fell to No. 19 in this week's USCHO poll after ending its season in the Hockey East Semifinals with a 4-3 overtime loss to UConn on Friday night.

Boston College Eagles Monday Scores:

Women's Golf: Boston College at City of Oaks Collegiate- 8th Place, +34

Frances Kim- T-12th, +5

Ana Lucia Trevino- T-12th, +5

Cynthia Zhang- T-39th Place, +10

Joyce Zhang- T-53rd Place, +14

Jenna Shilts (IND)- T-58th Place, +15

Tiffany Cao- T-68th Place, +20

Boston College Eagles Tuesday Schedule:

Baseball: Boston College at Northeastern | 2:30 p.m. ET | FloCollege | Live Video | Live Stats

Women's Golf: Boston College at City of Oaks Collegiate | Raleigh, N.C. | Live Stats

Countdown to Boston College football's season opener:

165 days.

Boston College Quote of the Day:

"I don't care what we've done in the past. People say, 'We've never gained a yard against this defense.' Who cares? Turn the page." Bill O’Brien

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