Boston College Baseball Will Attempt to Avoid Sweep Today Against Louisville, The Rundown: April 6, 2025
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.
Boston College baseball announced via social media yesterday that game three of this weekend's series against Louisville will take place on Sunday.
First pitch is slated for 11 a.m.
Today’s Schedule:
- Sailing: Boston College at NEISA Open Team Race Conference Championship, Boston College at Emily Wick Trophy, Boston College at Mystic Lake Team Race
- Baseball: Boston College at Louisville | 11 a.m. | ACCNX | Live Stats
- Softball: Boston College vs. Villanova (DH) | 11 a.m., 1:45 p.m. (Red Bandana Game) | Live Stats
- Men's Tennis: Boston College at Wake Forest | Noon
Eagles Results:
Women's LAX: Boston College 11, No. 2 North Carolina 12 | Recap
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
146 days
Did You Notice?
- Boston College women’s lacrosse goalie Shea Dolce and attacker Mckenna Davis are climbing up the program leaderboards.
- The Boston College football program shared photos from spring practice via social media on Thursday.
- Boston College Athletics revealed this week’s Eagles of the Week.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
“Obviously I didn’t have the best year last year, so my name wasn’t as talked about going into this year as I would have liked. I saw a post on [Pro Football Focus]—my family actually sent it to me, and they were like, ‘You got to use this as a little bit of motivation to do what you got to do this year.’”- Donovan Ezeiruaku
Special Media:
